Bolsonaro vetoes former secretary of Doria in a position in the ministry of Paulo Guedes

BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the name of former federal deputy and former minister of Cities Alexandre Baldy (PP-GO) to occupy a post of political articulation within the Ministry of Economy, according to government sources.

Minister Paulo Guedes’ portfolio will announce this week a restructuring, which includes the exchange of two secretaries and the creation of a new secretariat.

Baldy would be part of this dance of chairs when he assumed the position of special advisor to Guedes responsible for overseeing the relationship with the National Congress.

Bolsonaro, however, did not accept the politician’s name because he was Secretary of Transport in the João Doria government, in São Paulo, who is a political opponent of the president and a pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace by the PSDB.

Baldy also emerges as a possible candidate for the Senate in Goiás, while Bolsonaro wants to register another name in the state.





Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, resigned in October 2021 shortly after the government announced the creation of Emergency Aid with part of the payments outside the spending ceiling, something he always said against Photo: Washington Costa / Ascom /ME The secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, resigned in October 2021 together with the special secretary Bruno Funchal, whom he succeeded to the position in the same year Photo: Aílton de Freitas / 20-12-2013 Gildenora Batista Dantas Milhomem, Deputy Special Secretary for Treasury and Budget, also resigned from his position together with Funchal, in October 2021, citing personal reasons, amidst the crisis opened up by the Auxílio Brasil project with resources outside the spending ceiling Photo : Ministry of Economy / Reproduction The deputy secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Cavalcanti de Araujo, also resigned from his post in October 2021 after the stampede caused by the plan to finance the social program Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling Photo: Hoana Gonçalves / Agência O Globo Dissatisfied with the delay in sending the administrative reform to Congress, Paulo Uebel left the position of Special Secretary for De-bureaucratization in August 2020 Photo: Fátima Meira / Agência O Globo After the crisis caused by the 2021 Budget sanction, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes announced the departure of Waldery Rodrigues from the post of Special Secretary of Finance, on April 27, at the secretary’s request. The secretary informed that he agreed the replacement in December of the previous year Photo: Ascom / Edu Andrade/ME In the chair dance of the Ministry of Economy, the Federal Budget secretary, George Soares, also left the position. Photo: Agência Brasil The tax lawyer Vanessa Canado, special advisor to the Ministry of Economy focused on tax reform, resigned, but did not detail the reason for leaving Photo: Silvia Zamboni / Valor President of BB, André Brandão, handed over the position on March 18th. Brandão’s restructuring program displeased president Bolsonaro Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil The president of Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, leaves office on March 20, after displeasing Bolsonaro with fuel adjustments. He was nominated by Guedes Photo: AFP Unable to take several privatizations off the paper, Salim Mattar resigned as secretary of Privatization at the Ministry of Economy in August 2020 Photo: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters Rubem Novaes resigned as president of Banco do Brasil in July 2020, after complaints about political pressure on the bank, whose privatization he defended Photo: Claudio Belli / Valor/14-2-2019 Former finance minister in the Dilma government, Joaquim Levy only held the position of BNDES president until June 2019, after public criticism from Bolsonaro, who wanted to open the bank’s “black box” Photo: Marcos Corrêa / PR/13-06 -2019 A strong name in public accounts and one of the creators of the spending ceiling, Mansueto Almeida left the command of the National Treasury and went to BTG Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters Marcos Cintra left the head of the Internal Revenue Service after insisting on the defense of a tax on financial transactions, along the lines of the former CPMF. A fixed idea by Guedes Photo: Leo Pinheiro / Valor/2016 Economist Marcos Troyjo exchanged the position of Special Secretary for Foreign Trade for the presidency of the New Development Bank, known as Banco dos Brics, as indicated by the Brazilian government. Photo: Carlos Ivan / Agência O Globo 23-10-2012 Caio Megale left the position of director at the Special Secretariat of Finance in July 2020. He was recently announced as the new chief economist at XP Investimentos Photo: Washington Costa / SEPEC/ME/15/01/2019 The Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, Carlos da Costa, will step down to take up the post of Commerce Attache in Washington Photo: Agência O Globo The secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes, will leave the country. He will be government attaché at the OECD in Paris Photo: Edu Andrade / Ministry of Economy

The PP politician had received the approval of the political wing of the government, as had the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. His name was also well received by Congress, where he has good traffic.

Bolsonaro’s veto, however, will force the minister to change plans. Guedes wants to change the area of ​​political articulation because he sees a deficiency in his portfolio after the departure of Esteves Colnago to assume the position of secretary of Treasury and Budget within the Ministry of Economy.

The remaining changes in the ministry, on the other hand, must go ahead. The current secretary of Strategic Affairs, Daniela Marques, should go to the Productivity and Competitiveness secretariat, currently occupied by Carlos da Costa — he will go to the United States to assume the post of commercial attaché, a position that does not yet exist and will be created.

The fiscal auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes must assume the command of the Federal Revenue, which works in the Judgment Office (DRJ) of Rio de Janeiro. He will assume the role currently occupied by José Tostes Neto. Tostes, in turn, will be a tax attaché at the OECD, in Paris — a position that will also be created.

The restructuring of the ministry also includes the creation of the Special Secretariat for Economic Studies, called SEEE. This body will be a “think tank” for economic policy and will be headed by the current secretary of this area, Adolfo Sachsida. The secretariat will house, in addition to the Secretariat for Economic Policy, the IPEA, the IBGE and other areas of economic studies in the portfolio.