Bolsonaro vetoes former secretary of Doria in a position in the ministry of Paulo Guedes
Abhishek Pratap 1 hour agoNewsComments Off on Bolsonaro vetoes former secretary of Doria in a position in the ministry of Paulo Guedes8 Views
BRASILIA — President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed the name of former federal deputy and former minister of Cities Alexandre Baldy (PP-GO) to occupy a post of political articulation within the Ministry of Economy, according to government sources.
Minister Paulo Guedes’ portfolio will announce this week a restructuring, which includes the exchange of two secretaries and the creation of a new secretariat.
Smaller team: Two more Guedes secretaries leave the Ministry of Economy, which will be restructured
Baldy would be part of this dance of chairs when he assumed the position of special advisor to Guedes responsible for overseeing the relationship with the National Congress.
Bolsonaro, however, did not accept the politician’s name because he was Secretary of Transport in the João Doria government, in São Paulo, who is a political opponent of the president and a pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace by the PSDB.
Baldy also emerges as a possible candidate for the Senate in Goiás, while Bolsonaro wants to register another name in the state.
The PP politician had received the approval of the political wing of the government, as had the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. His name was also well received by Congress, where he has good traffic.
Bolsonaro’s veto, however, will force the minister to change plans. Guedes wants to change the area of political articulation because he sees a deficiency in his portfolio after the departure of Esteves Colnago to assume the position of secretary of Treasury and Budget within the Ministry of Economy.
Maneuver: PEC dos Precatórios will be sliced and amendments will only be voted on by the Chamber in 2022
The remaining changes in the ministry, on the other hand, must go ahead. The current secretary of Strategic Affairs, Daniela Marques, should go to the Productivity and Competitiveness secretariat, currently occupied by Carlos da Costa — he will go to the United States to assume the post of commercial attaché, a position that does not yet exist and will be created.
The fiscal auditor Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes must assume the command of the Federal Revenue, which works in the Judgment Office (DRJ) of Rio de Janeiro. He will assume the role currently occupied by José Tostes Neto. Tostes, in turn, will be a tax attaché at the OECD, in Paris — a position that will also be created.
The restructuring of the ministry also includes the creation of the Special Secretariat for Economic Studies, called SEEE. This body will be a “think tank” for economic policy and will be headed by the current secretary of this area, Adolfo Sachsida. The secretariat will house, in addition to the Secretariat for Economic Policy, the IPEA, the IBGE and other areas of economic studies in the portfolio.