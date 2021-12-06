Workers who have their birthdays in December have until the 31st of this month to join the withdrawal-birthday modality. In short, the FGTS withdrawal-birthday deposit always takes place in the employee’s birthday month. However, for this to happen, it is necessary to migrate to the model. Below, check out the details.

You’ll likely like it too:

6 cases in which the FGTS cannot be used to finance real estate

FGTS review could release BRL 300 billion to workers

FGTS profit: Caixa will pay new amount in 2022

FGTS: born in December have until the 31st to request birthday withdrawal

The birthday serve is an optional modality; that is, only workers who opt for this measure can withdraw part of their fund in the month of their birthday. howevero, this modality has some rules. In case of unfair dismissal, for example, the worker is not entitled to withdrawal withdrawal. That is, the value is retained in the FGTS.

Furthermore, if the worker opts for withdrawal-birthday, but later wishes to return for withdrawal-withdrawal, the return only occurs after the 25th month of request. With that, if you entered this month of July in the withdrawal mode birthday, will have to wait 2 years and 1 month to return to withdrawal withdrawal.

FGTS withdrawal-birthday calendar in 2021

Below, check the date on which you can make the withdrawals, according to the month of birth:

January: Received between 01/04 and 03/31;

February: Receive between 02/01 and 04/30;

March: Received between 03/01 and 05/31;

April: Received between 04/01 and 06/30;

May: Received between 05/3 and 07/30;

June: Received between 06/01 and 08/31;

July: Received between 07/01 and 09/30;

August: Receive between the days 02/08 and 29/10;

September: Received between 09/01 and 11/30;

October: Receive between 10/01 and 12/31;

November: Received between 11/01 and 01/31/2022;

December: Received between 12/01 and 02/28/2022.

How to join the birthday loot?

If you are interested in receiving the birthday withdrawal, but have not yet signed up, know that to receive it, you must access the website fgts.caixa.gov.br or one of the other Caixa Econômica Federal service channels (Internet Banking, branches, etc.) .

However, it is noteworthy that no one is obliged to join the loot-birthday. If you do not want this modality, your FGTS remains in your account until the day you are dismissed without just cause (withdrawal-rescission); or even, if you use the FGTS value to purchase property or in other situations provided for by law. Finally, if you don’t do anything with the money until your retirement, that’s when you will receive all deposited amounts.

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount available for the worker’s birthday withdrawal varies. Therefore, the values ​​depend on the balance that the worker has in his FGTS accounts.

There are seven payment ranges, and workers with a FGTS balance above R$ 500 are entitled to an additional fixed installment and a percentage of the fund. Check the table below with the seven tracks.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com