Botafogo assembles a special plan and plans to use Matheus Nascimento more often in 2022

O Botafogo has a plan to use the young Matheus Nascimento more frequently in the professional team in 2022. According to the “GE” website, the club will define a broader project with coach Enderson Moreira – which is well underway for renewal – to make the most of the jewel 17 years old.

Matheus Nascimento played just 81 minutes in Serie B – 36 of which under Enderson’s command, in the games against Operário and Londrina. The boy was most used in the under-20, who won in 2021 the title of the Copa Rio/OPG and the vice of the Copa do Brasil.

– Enderson loved the athlete, he thinks he is above average. Throughout the season, we discussed a lot when it was time for him to be transferred to the under-20 and when it was time for him to become a pro. We avoided taking him out of the Brazilian team’s calls, which only in the second half were three, because we understand that the team gives experience and visibility. We treated this year much more as a transition – explains football director Eduardo Freeland.

During the year, Matheus received special attention from the Health and Performance Center to gain muscle mass, speed and structure. In 2022, technical improvement work is planned, which will be guided by Lucio Flavio, assistant to the permanent committee.