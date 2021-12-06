Braz reveals what he heard from Jorge Jesus about the return and says until when he waits for coach

Football vice of the Rio de Janeiro club continues conversations with Jorge Jesus, but refuses to wait for him until the middle of 2022

After dismissing the technician Renato Gaucho, O Flamengo priority is to agree with a name by January. And the idea of ​​the Rio club is the coach’s return Jorge Jesus.

However, it won’t be easy to get him out of the Benfica. With a contract until May 2022, the Portuguese informed the Marcos Braz, soccer vice of the red-black, that the parties will have to reach a consensus. The information is from the newspaper Extra.

On the other hand, the Flemish summit is clear that it will not wait until the end of the first half of next year to settle with the mister. That is why, Carlos Carvalhal, currently in the Braga, is one of the targets.

“I spoke with Jorge, as I spoke with others. If you have time to choose with peace of mind, it’s now. I have a relationship with Jorge, I don’t need an intermediary,” Braz told the newspaper after the re-election of Rodolfo Landim as president of Flamengo.

“He rules out coming if it’s in a situation that isn’t a consensus, or, I don’t know, until he’s fired. He has a contract until May. And Flamengo won’t wait until May at all. If it’s just the next phase of the Champions League, he can arrive, now wait until May of next year, obviously not”, concluded.

In Portugal, the match against the Dynamo Kiev, for the last round of the Champions group stage, is treated as a watershed. A victory for Benfica added to a defeat for Barcelona to Bayern Munchen guarantees the eagles in the knockout.

However, if it is eliminated, then head to Europa League, the future of Jorge Jesus at the club is uncertain, and the Portuguese press treats a dismissal – which would leave him free to settle with Flamengo – as inevitable.

Gávea’s team plays against saints this Monday and then ends its participation in the Brazilian championship on Thursday, against the Atlético-GO, out of home.

Like Atlético-MG already champion, Fla has already secured the 2nd place in the Brazilian Nationals. If rooster also win the Brazil's Cup, Rubro-Negro will play the Brazilian Super Cup next year.
















