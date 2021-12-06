Brazilian beats record in the use of revolving credit card: R$ 21.6 billion in October alone

BRASILIA — After two years of record lending, which rose 21.7% during the pandemic, 2022 has everything to be a year of default and greater difficulty in obtaining loans.

The first evidence of this is already visible. What draws the most attention is the fact that Brazilians have never resorted to revolving credit cards as much as they are now.

This type of financing — the most expensive on the market — reached R$ 21.6 billion granted in October, the highest value in the historical series of the Central Bank and 29.9% higher than in the same month of 2019, before the crisis caused by Covid. 19.

In October, the revolving interest rate reached 343.55% per year, the highest since 2017 after four consecutive months of increase.

Appealing to the revolving and installment invoices became inevitable resources for the trader Daniel Cury, aged 30, in recent months. With monthly income fluctuating since the beginning of the pandemic, the resident of Rio says he has already used his credit card more than once for monthly expenses.

Understand why the growth of debts on the card indicates that many people are turning to the rotary for emergency expenses and what this means for the country’s default scenario in 2022.