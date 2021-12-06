Brazilian gains 6.5 kg, on average, during pandemic – 12/05/2021

Changes in diet and lack of physical exercise, in addition to the covid-19 pandemic, contributed to an average increase of 6.5 kg on the Brazilian scale. The country, in fact, gained the most weight in the period, among 30 evaluated in a survey conducted by Ipsos Global Advisor.

Here, more than half of respondents (52%) said they have gained weight since the start of the pandemic. The global average was 31%, with about 6.1 kg. In second place was Chile, with 51% of the population indicating an increase in the balance. In last, China, with 6%. More than 22 thousand people were interviewed for the survey, carried out between the months of October and November 2020.

Although it is common to gain weight due to the long period at home, being overweight should raise an alert for obesity, according to André Augusto Pinto, general surgeon and member of Sobracil (Brazilian Society of Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Surgery). “The ideal is that all Brazilians keep the IMC [Índice de Massa Corporal] between 20 and 25. Some patients may be overweight, with a BMI between 25 and 30”, he highlights.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Bariatric Surgery —treatment associated with obesity control—, the number of procedures performed by the SUS (Unified Health System) decreased by 69.9% between 2019 and 2020, due to the reduction in surgeries during the pandemic. In 2019, 12,568 procedures were registered. In 2020, 3,772. Via health plans, the entity also indicates a reduction, but smaller: 11.9%. From 52,599 procedures in 2019 to 46,419 in 2020.

Caring for overweight, on the other hand, does not require invasive measures, in general, but mainly the incorporation of physical exercise and dietary changes. Medications and other techniques will only be necessary under medical assessment.

Allied methods against overweight

If lifestyle changes do not work or if you have difficulty following them, the use of medications or weight management procedures may be recommended.

“The use of medication has a ‘cut-off line’ for BMIs above 27 with some comorbidity or BMIs greater than or equal to 30. The indication must always be made by a specialized physician”, explains Maria Edna de Melo, president of the department of obesity from the SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism).

According to experts, the drugs currently used are:

Liraglutide: control of the patient’s blood glucose and appetite;

Semaglutide: used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and approved by the US FDA anti-obesity regulatory agency. In Brazil, the indication is not included in the package insert and the use is done off-label, by medical indication.

Three drugs that, in the past, were prescribed for weight loss were banned from sale by the Supreme Court (STF) in early October. Amfepramone, femproporex and mazindol received a ban from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in 2011. Since 2017, however, the STF had released the sale, although without the agency’s registration. This time, considering the measure unconstitutional, the sale was banned again.

Other procedures that can be indicated against overweight are:

Endoscopic gastroplasty: a technique that sutures the stomach through an endoscopy, reducing the space in the gastric chamber. It is indicated for patients with overweight, grade 1 obesity and if bariatric surgery is contraindicated;

Intragastric balloon: less invasive technique, it consists of introducing a balloon inside the stomach, in order to generate a feeling of fullness, reducing the desire to eat.

Bariatric surgery is indicated as a last resort, and requires criteria. “Bariatric surgery should be performed in patients with a BMI above 40. Those patients with grade 2 obesity, but who already have associated diseases, are also indicated. Surgery, sometimes robotically, has low risk and excellent results”, he explains André Augusto Pinto, General Surgeon.

