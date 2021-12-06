Brazilian stock market on its way to having worse global performance in 2021

A sharp deterioration in the fundamentals of the Brazilian economy is paving the way for the Brazilian stock exchange to end the year at the lantern among the main indices worldwide. O Ibovespa (IBOV), the main indicator of B3 (B3Sa3), has accumulated a drop of 12% so far, while there is an increase in other emerging markets, such as the stock exchanges in China (2%) and India (29%).

With the escalation of interest rates in the domestic market, a direct effect of the soaring inflation, investors who over the past year increased their bet on variable income, in search of more returns, changed direction, returning to the already known (and safer) fixed income . The reading is also that this scenario should intensify with the arrival of a fierce and polarized presidential election, which should bring a lot of volatility to the markets.

negative turn

Investor mood has reversed direction mainly in the last three months, after the expected recovery for the national economy did not materialize. This was reflected in ongoing revisions of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) projections by financial institutions. Last week, the announcement of the technical recession following negative third quarter GDP confirmed the reasons for the pessimism.

“In June, when the Stock Exchange peaked at 130 thousand points, there was an expectation of strong economic growth, of a transitory inflation that would not force interest rates to rise so much, in addition to an expectation of progress in reforms. Since then, it has deteriorated on all fronts”, says XP’s chief strategist, Fernando Ferreira.

The executive claims that distrust of the federal government’s fiscal commitment makes the scenario worse, aggravated by the relaxation of the public spending ceiling.

The performance of the Ibovespa is a sign of the expectation of weak GDP growth in relation to other emerging markets next year. According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Brazil is expected to grow 1.5% in 2022, compared to 2.5% in South Africa and 2.5% in Chile, for example. The Fund’s projection, however, is much more optimistic than the estimates of other financial institutions. In the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, the expectation of GDP growth in 2022 is already at 0.58%.

About to leave

The flight of investors from the stock market is already evidenced in numbers. Data from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) show that equity funds registered redemptions of more than R$ 8 billion in October and November, reversing a positive sequence that had been going on since February. In the other way, fixed income funds registered an inflow of more than R$ 50 billion in the same period.

As a result, since the beginning of June, when the Ibovespa scored the highest score in its history, the market value of all companies listed on the B3 dropped by R$1.33 trillion, according to data from Economática.

The partner at Trafalgar, Igor Lima, points out that the performance of the companies was still positive, with good effects on the third quarter results due to the high demand after the end of the period of social isolation. “But 2022 will be a more complicated year, fiscal and macro risks have increased a lot, which calls into question the fundamentals of companies”, says Lima.

other markets

At Wealth High Governance (WHG), which invests globally, Brazil’s share of the portfolio, which reached 10% of the total in April, has been falling and is now below 5%. In the opposite direction, China, which this year is also not having a very positive performance due to the Chinese government’s interventions in the economy, has been growing, says WHG portfolio co-manager, Daniel Gewehr.

“Investors seek growth above the market average in emerging markets. If you’re slowing down, you lose that attribute,” says Gewehr. According to him, putting on the table only the shares considered by the manager as good quality, there are more attractive prospects than those currently offered in Brazil. Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.