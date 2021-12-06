Brazilians have never used the revolving credit card so much: record BRL 21.6 billion in October points to default

BRASILIA — After two years of record lending, which rose 21.7% during the pandemic in the wake of still low interest rates, 2022 has everything to be a year of default and greater difficulty in obtaining loans.

The first evidence of this is already visible. What draws the most attention is the fact that Brazilians have never resorted to revolving credit cards as much as they are now.

This type of financing — the most expensive on the market — reached R$ 21.6 billion granted in October, the highest value in the historical series of the Central Bank and 29.9% higher than in the same month of 2019, before the crisis caused by Covid. 19.

With the economic difficulties and falling income, the trend for 2022 is an increase in the number of people who are unable to pay their debts.

In October, the revolving interest rate reached 343.55% per year, the highest since 2017 after four consecutive months of increase. Far above the average of 23.21% of all operations in the financial system, according to BC data.

The growth of debts on the card indicates that many people are turning to the rotary for expenses in times of emergency, when there is no money to cover day-to-day expenses, such as the electricity bill or a trip to the supermarket.

to close the month

Appealing to the revolving and installment invoices became inevitable resources for the trader Daniel Cury, aged 30, in recent months. With monthly income fluctuating since the beginning of the pandemic, the resident of Rio says he has already used his credit card more than once for monthly expenses.

Sports trader Daniel Cury uses the credit card revolving system to take time off to pay for his children’s health insurance. Photo: Personal archive

— When I see that I can’t close the bill, I wait two or three days on the rotary and I end up using the credit to help pay for my children’s health insurance — says Cury.

Saleswoman Joicy Raimundo, 35, managed, with great difficulty, to resolve her disputes with several credit cards recently. She accumulated a debt of more than R$2,000 after suffering, in 2017, a motorcycle accident that prevented her from working.

A São Paulo resident, she retroactively received an INSS benefit, which she used to clear her name, but is still struggling to get the insurance back, as her spinal cord injury still does not allow her to return to the market. With no income and a history of default, he lost access to credit.

— When I received it from the INSS, I managed to settle all my cards. However, I can no longer reactivate them, so I have no credit card, my life is only in debt – he says.

And it is not just on the revolving card that interest rates are rising. Following the rise in the basic interest rate, the Selic, which rose from 2% to 7.75% this year and should have a new increase this week, the average interest charged to individuals by banks reached 27.2% per year in October, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

For companies, the average reached 16.7% per year in the same month, the highest percentage since February 2018.

Those who took advantage of interest rates and inflation that were still low in 2020 and earlier this year to take out loans will need to save to keep payments up to date in 2022. This is the case of accountant Nathálya Viana, from Brasília.

Last year, she financed a new car, attracted by the attractive rate (the Selic was at a minimum of 2%), but the economic scenario worries her because high inflation has reduced her purchasing power.

“The increase in other things squeezed my budget to keep paying the car loan, even though the installment hasn’t changed in value. For next year, unfortunately, the economic expectation is negative, and I believe that inflation will not improve – says Nathálya.

75% of families have debt

Other indications point out that individuals and small businesses will have even more difficulties in honoring their debts next year.

At least 12.3 million families were in debt in November, according to the Consumer Debt and Default Survey (Peic), compiled by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC).

This means that 75.6% of the country’s families had some type of debt to mature in the last month, the highest percentage in the historical series of the survey, carried out since 2010. Default has also been growing at Peic: it hit 26.1% in November , returning to the level of October 2020, when the pandemic was at its worst.

Economist Izis Ferreira, from CNC, says that the trend for 2022 is for a slight decline in household debt, but defaults tend to rise, especially for short-term expenses. However, CNC still does not have a percentage projection for 2022.

Among families earning up to ten minimum wages, the main challenge is to be able to close the month. When there is no money for basics, these people usually leave some kind of debt open with the bank and prioritize the payment of utility bills, such as electricity and gas.

Families with greater purchasing power, on the other hand, returned to consuming more services and, in some cases, are wasting the savings accumulated during the pandemic. Those who took the new modalities of real estate credit linked to Selic and inflation had a sudden increase in debt costs.

— Inflation has already hit 10.3% this year, it is taking a lot of space in the budgets of families, who need to use credit to gain breath by the end of the month — says Izis.

In the Default Map, prepared by Serasa, the main debts in October were with the bank or card (28.7%).

The researcher at Ipea, Francisco Luna, assesses that the debt and income commitment of people with debt are at bearable levels, but at the limit. The economic scenario for next year should affect the credit market, although the forecast, for him, is not catastrophic:

— If we don’t resolve the uncertainty in the short term, then we can have a slightly worse effect. I think it will depend a lot on what will happen in the coming months in terms of inflation, interest rates, whether the risk will drop a little bit. If this situation can last for a long time, we will have a greater effect, an alert.