BTC, ETH, MATIC, ALGO, EGLD

Bitcoin ( BTC ) and most altcoins were sold on December 4th, with massive deleveraging seen in the crypto derivatives markets. The data suggests more than $2.5 billion in cryptocurrency settlements in a 24-hour period.

During the recent fall, Eth ( ETH ) continued to outperform Bitcoin . While Bitcoin’s market dominance dropped to less than 41%, Eth continued to gain ground and its market dominance rose to over 21%.

Daily view of Crypto Market Data. Source: coin360

Some analysts believe Bitcoin’s recent decline could result in a long consolidation phase. Decentrader co-founder, filbfilb, hopes that the Bitcoin Consolidate Well In Q1 next year. Lex Moskovski, CIO of Moskovski Capital, also expects ” a slow job “.

Could Bitcoin hit rock bottom in the next few days? Let’s look at the charts of the top 5 cryptocurrencies that can lead the markets.

BTC / USDT

Bitcoin gained strong support on the 100-day simple moving average ($54,496) at the end of September, making this an important support for bulls to defend.

Daily BTC / USDT chart. Source: TradingView

However, the bears had other plans. They pulled the price below the 100-day SMA on December 3rd, which may have triggered several stop losses. This resulted in a sales panic and the BTC/USDT pair plummeted to $42,000 on December 4th. Bulls bought this decline with vigor, as seen in the long tail of the day’s candlestick.

The 20-day descending exponential moving average ($56,219) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) near the oversold zone suggest that bears are at an advantage. If the pair continues lower from current levels, the next stop could be strong support of $40,000.

On the other hand, if the price rises from the current level, the pair could rise to the 100-day SMA, which could act as a strong hurdle. A break and close above this level will be the first sign that a stronger rally is possible.

4-hour BTC / USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has been trading within a descending channel pattern. Bears pulled the price below the channel’s support line, but bulls bought this decline and pushed the pair back into the channel.

If bulls successfully defend the support line, the pair could rally towards the 20-EMA. This level is expected to act again as a strong resistance. If the price drops off the 20-EMA, it will signal that sentiment remains negative. This can increase the probability of a break below the channel.

If that happens, the pair could fall into the strong support zone at $42,000 to $40,000. On the other hand, a break and a close above the 20-EMA will be the first sign that sellers may be losing control. The pair could then rally towards the channel’s resistance line.

ETH / USDT

Ethereum (ETH) has a range between $4,868 and $3,900 in the past few days. Although bears pulled the price below their range on December 4th, they were unable to sustain lower levels. Bulls bought this decline aggressively, given the long tail of the day’s candlestick.

ETH / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

If bulls keep the price above $3,900, the ETH/USDT pair could rise to the 20-day EMA ($4,326). A break and close above this level could pave the way for a possible rebound to the all-time high of $4,868. Bulls will have to overcome this hurdle to signal the resumption of the uptrend.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price drops from its current level, the bears will make one more attempt to sink and keep the pair below $3,900. If successful, the pair could plummet to strong support at $3,400.

4-hour ETH / USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The pair’s rally is facing strong resistance near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $4,215.12. The 20-EMA is falling and the RSI is in negative territory, indicating a small advantage for the bears.

If the price breaks the $4,000 support, the pair could drop to $3,823.98. A break and close below that level could result in a retest of $3,503.68.

On the other hand, if bulls raise the price above the moving averages, the pair could rise to $4654.88 and then challenge the all-time high.

MATIC / USDT

The Polygon ( MATIC ) has been trading within an ascending channel pattern for the past few days. Bulls pushed the price above the resistance line of the channel on December 3rd but failed to sustain the higher levels. This may have generated a profit reserve on December 4th.

MATIC / USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The MATIC/USDT pair dropped to the 100-day SMA ($1.54), but buyers stepped in and bought this decline. However, the long fuse in today’s candlestick indicates that bears are selling near the resistance line.

The 20-day EMA ($1.85) is rising and the RSI is in the positive zone, signaling advantage for buyers. If the current rally is maintained, bulls will try again to push the price above the resistance line.

Alternatively, a break and close below the 50-day SMA ($1.76) could pull the price towards the 100-day SMA.

4-hour MATIC / USDT chart. Source: TradingView

The pair’s rally is facing selling at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2.21. If bears sink the price below 20-EMA, the pair could drop to 50-SMA and then to 100-SMA. A break below this support could open the door for a dip to $1.54.

On the other hand, if the price rebounds from the 20-EMA, bulls will try again to push the pair above $2.21. If they manage to do that, the pair could go up to $2.40. Bulls will have to overcome this aerial hurdle to push the pair to an all-time high of $2.70.

SOMETHING / USDT

Algorand ( SOMETHING ) fell below critical support at $1.50 on December 4th, but bulls bought the decline aggressively, as seen by the long tail on the candlestick. Bulls will now try to push the price above the moving averages.

Daily chart ALGO / USDT. Source: TradingView

If they do, the ALGO / USDT pair may rally towards the resistance line. This is an important level for bears to defend because a break above it can invalidate the descending triangle pattern. The pair could go up to $2.36 and later on to $2.55.

Contrary to this assumption, if the price falls from the moving averages, it indicates that bears are selling higher. The pair could then retest support at $1.50. A break and a close below this level will complete the bearish configuration. The pair could then drop to $0.80.

ALGO/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The pair has been trading between $1.60 and $2 for some time. Bears pushed the price below $1.60 but failed to sustain lower levels. This suggests aggressive buying on lows. The bulls pushed the price back into range.

If buyers raise the price above the moving averages, the pair could rally to the $2 overhead resistance. On the other hand, if the price falls against the moving averages, bears will try again to sink and support the pair below $ 1.60. If they manage to do this, a retest of $1.32 is likely.

EGLD/USDT

The strong rally in Elrond (EGLD) from $287 on Nov. 17 to a record high of $544.25 on Nov. 31 pushed the RSI into the overbought zone. Vertical rallies are usually followed by cascading falls and that’s what happened in the last few days.

EGLD/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

The EGLD/USDT pair dropped from its highest high and dropped to $224.62 on December 4th, completing a 100% retracement from the last leg of the rally.

A small positive is that bulls bought the lows on the 4th of December, as seen in the long tail of the day’s candlestick. Buyers are currently trying to defend the uptrend line and push the price back above the 50-day SMA ($324).

If they manage to do that, the pair could rally towards the 20-day EMA ($364) where bears could again mount strong resistance. If bulls overcome that hurdle, the pair could rise to $425.

On the other hand, if the price drops and closes below the 100-day SMA ($271), the pair could extend its decline to $200.

EGLD/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The sudden selling pushed the price below the uptrend line, but the bears were unable to sustain the lower levels. This indicates a heavy buildup on dives. The pair quickly rallied back above the uptrend line, but bulls failed to break the hurdle at 20-EMA.

This indicates sentiment remains negative and traders are selling higher. If the price stays below the uptrend line, the next stop could be $224.62.

Conversely, if the price rises from its current level and breaks above the EMA 20, it indicates that bears may be losing control. The pair can then initiate a rally, which could reach 50-SMA. A break and close above this resistance could pave the way for a possible rally towards the $425 to $440 resistance zone.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you must conduct your own research when making a decision.