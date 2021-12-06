Caio Blat attends his son Antonio’s graduation, with whom he returned to live in 2018, in SP

Caio Blat traveled from Rio to Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, for the graduation of 18-year-old Antonio Blat. The young man is the actor’s adopted son with his first wife, Ana Ariel, and has just finished high school.

The actor and his son were separated due to disagreements between Caio and his ex-wife, but they got back together in 2018. In an interview in 2016, Ana Ariel spoke of the reasons that led her to distance her son from his father:

Daughter to whom André Gonçalves owes R$ 350 thousand in pension, works as a saleswoman in SC

“He even tried to get close to us in court, to help financially, I never let him. I entered that place of the woman of wounded pride. I don’t accept a real one, I don’t accept to see you, I don’t accept that you see my son, I got into the heartache, in that thing about the first love that broke”.

Caio Blat attends his son Antonio’s graduation in SP Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

In May, Caio spoke about how it was to get closer to Antonio. In an interview with “JP” magazine, the TV Globo actor said that he spent a lot of time away from his son, but that the two re-established ties. According to him, today Antonio is the “idol” of 11-year-old Bento, his youngest, from his marriage to actress Maria Ribeiro.

“I was out of his life for many years. After he came back into my life, we created a very special relationship, one of friendship, of a very strong exchange, although we don’t see each other much, because he lives in Campinas [São Paulo]. Antonio is Bento’s idol because he’s a gamer, he knows all the games. They play together online,” said the actor.

In February, when Antonio turned 18, Caio made a statement to his son on Instagram.

“Son, I am very happy that we fulfilled the dream of visiting Japan together on your 18th birthday. And we don’t even have to leave Campinas! You are a strong, honorable, and sweet man, and I am very proud. May all your dreams come true do it,” wrote Caio, who also shared a post with old photos of his son and the caption: “Unbelievable. My son is a beautiful man.”

Caio Blat celebrates his son Antônio’s 18th birthday Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Caio Blat attends his son Antonio’s graduation in SP Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Caio Blat with his son Antonio Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Caio with his son and mother at the celebration Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Caio Blat celebrates his son’s birthday in Campinas Photo: Reproduction/Instagram