Caixa Tem credit card can now be requested; see how it works

Cash Customers can now request the new service offered by Caixa Econômica Federal: the credit card. Intended exclusively for users of the application, the card has no annual fee and can be used for purchases in cash or in installments. Contracting is done 100% digitally.

According to Caixa, with the Caixa Tem credit card, customers can, if they wish, have a virtual card, to make purchases on the internet more securely, and they can have an additional card, which allows them to request cards from whomever. he wants. Customers can also use the card abroad.

The Caixa Tem credit card request is made 100% digitally through the application. After requesting the new service, the customer will undergo a credit analysis. For this analysis, Caixa uses credit information, public data and internal data, which generates an internal score that will define whether the customer will have their request approved or not.

If your request is not approved, Caixa Tem customers can make a new attempt within 60 days, as Caixa updates the information constantly. In addition, the customer himself can update his registration data and check if there are any restrictions.

How to apply for a Caixa Tem credit card

Open the Caixa Tem application (Android and iOS) on your device;

Sign in with your username and password;

Update your registration data;

Tap on “CAIXA Tem Card”;

Follow the application’s instructions;

Choose the limit according to your profile;

Choose the date for the due date of the respective invoice;

Accept the contract terms.

If approved, the Caixa Tem credit card will be sent to the address chosen by the customer when contracting the card. Other correspondence concerning them, such as the invoice, will also be sent to the same address.

How to consult your Caixa Tem credit card bill

The Caixa Tem credit card bill can be consulted through the Caixa Cards application, CAIXA Internet Banking (only for customers who have another bank account) and Caixa’s ATMs (only for customers who have another bank account).

Where to pay your Caixa Tem credit card bill

O invoice payment The Caixa Tem credit card can be done in the application itself, at Internet Banking Caixa (only for customers who have another bank account), at Caixa’s ATMs (only for customers who have another bank account) and also at lottery outlets .