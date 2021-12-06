Car that exploded while refueling with natural gas would have ‘gambiarra’ with cooking gas cylinder | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Also according to the natural gas company, technicians from the distributor were at the site and carried out a preliminary analysis, together with experts from the Scientific Police, verifying the use of a cylinder with cooking gas in a possible “gambiarra”.

Car explodes in Sorocaba gas station

“He was [o cilindro] possibly like the one used in a forklift machine, which may have caused the explosion,” the company said.

According to firefighters, the case occurred on Sunday afternoon (5). The driver left the vehicle for fuel when there was an explosion. The car was totally twisted.

The attendant was even thrown three meters away, fainted and suffered lacunar amnesia. She was rescued by a Rescue Unit and taken to the emergency room. The flames were controlled and no other vehicles were hit.

Taxi driver Laerte Guarisi told the g1 who was taking a passenger to the market that is next to the gas station, when he heard the noise of the explosion.

“It was about 50 meters from the place. My client was leaving, when we heard the explosion. The sound was very strong. I looked to the side and saw the black smoke in the gas station. I had never seen this happen. First time. Thanks to God did not have death,” he said.

The car explosion also reverberated on social media on Sunday. Residents of a neighboring neighborhood miles away reported that they could hear the noise of the car exploding.

“Here in Jardim Gonçalves I heard the explosion. We thought it was thunder,” said one resident.

Others commented that they heard the explosion near the base of the Fire Department on Avenida Dom Aguirre.

“Just as I passed the avenue I could hear the noise from afar”, wrote another internet user.