Carla Prata is caught kissing with a brunette at a festival

The presenter Carla Prata was present at the ‘Garota Vip’ festival, which took place in São Paulo, and was seen kissing with a brunette

Carla Silver (40) attended the festival vip girl, which took place in São Paulo this Saturday night, 4.

During the event, the presenter was caught talking in an intimate atmosphere with a young man, and then the two were spotted kissing in the box. After the romantic mood, Carla and the brunette left hand in hand to another space in the festival’s box.

It is worth remembering that Carla Prata ended her relationship with the country singer Marian (35), of the duo with munhoz (35) at the beginning of last year. At the time, the presenter confirmed the termination through social networks after questioning a follower. In a conversation with journalist Fábia Oliveira, the brunette opened the game and gave details about the reason for the termination.

Check out the photos of Carla Prata kissing moreno at the ‘Garota Vip’ festival:



Carla Prata kissing brunette at festival — Photo: Leo Franco/AgNews



