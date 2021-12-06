Cars from São Paulo can pay IPVA up to 30% more expensive; understand | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Cars from São Paulo can pay IPVA up to 30% more expensive; understand

The São Paulo, the IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles) should be up to 30% more expensive in 2022, informs the website Poder360. This is because the tax is based on the value of vehicles in the previous year, which registered a strong appreciation due to the lack of semiconductors, due to the imbalance that the pandemic caused in global production chains.

Brazil produced around 120 thousand vehicles less during the 1st half of 2021, according to an estimate by Anfavea (National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers).

This reduction caused Brazil to register a drop of 11.40% in vehicle licenses in November compared to the same month last year, indicate data released by Fenabrave (National Federation of Vehicle Distribution).

The scarcity of cars on the market has even made the value of used cars soar.

São Paulo’s IPVA is 4% for cars powered by gasoline or flex. The tax rate is calculated using the Fipe table, in the case of used cars, and the purchase invoice price, in the case of zero km.

To calculate the IPVA, simply multiply the vehicle’s table value (or the note for new ones) by the rate of the State where it is registered.