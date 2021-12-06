Cash will pay new amount in 2022

At the end of August, Caixa completed the payment of deposits referring to the FGTS 2020 profit. In short, around 88.6 million people received an apportionment of R$8.1 billion. THE for every R$100 in the account, Caixa deposited R$1.86. In 2022, Caixa must pay the FGTS profit again. Below, check out the details.

FGTS profit: Caixa will pay new amount in 2022

Caixa distributed the FGTS profits among the fund’s participants with a positive balance until December 31, 2020. Despite having the forecast to finalize the payment on December 31, the bank finished distributing the amount a week in advance.

Even with the payment of this balance of the FGTS profit, the rules for withdrawing the amounts have not changed. In other words, by law, payment can only be made in the case of dismissal, retirement, birthday withdrawal, purchase of a home, among others. In addition, it is important to remember that even with the payment this month, the income refers to 2020. In short, for every R$100 in the account, Caixa deposited R$1.86.

In 2022, Caixa will again transfer the FGTS profit. The records must take into account the movement until December 31, 2021. In this way, the amount will be proportional to the balance of each account on the mentioned date. However, the profit added to the worker’s account becomes part of his FGTS. Therefore, it can only be used in one of the circumstances provided for by law.

How to check the balance?

Citizens can consult the available balance for 2021, and the value of the FGTS profit, in the same way that they check their linked account statement. Thus, it is possible to consult through the FGTS app, Caixa’s website, and Internet Banking (exclusive to bank customers).

In addition, the employee can consult the FGTS balance at the following telephone numbers: 3004-1104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (other regions).

Through the Caixa website, it is possible to check the balance, using the step-by-step instructions below:

Access the site from the box; Then, enter your NIS or CPF number and click on “Register password”; After that, read the regulation and click on “I accept”; Afterwards, fill in all fields with your personal data; Now, create a password with up to 8 digits, with letters and numbers, and confirm; When doing the above step, you are directed to the login page; Fill in the fields with NIS or CPF, enter the password and click on “Access”. Okay, now you can check your FGTS balance.

