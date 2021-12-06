Cassio equals best game score for Corinthians in a single year

Cassio equaled another record, this time personal, in his career this Sunday. In the tie against Grêmio, the goalkeeper reached 68 games played in 2021 and equaled his best score.

Criticized by the fans for his performance, Cássio did not lose his place in the starting lineup. In the 68 matches he played, the shirt 12 conceded 67 goals, which is equivalent to an average of 0.99 per game.

If he plays against Juventude, next Thursday, Cássio will beat his personal record of games in a single year. In 2019, shirt 12 also played 68 games. It is worth remembering that there is a possibility for Corinthians to advance the vacation of some players, as revealed by the my helm earlier this week, on account of qualifying for the Libertadores group stage.

Of the 72 games played by Corinthians in the year, the archer was not present in only four of them. The replacement for Timão’s idol at every opportunity was Matheus Donelli. Created at the base, the 32 shirt started against Palmeiras, Ponte Preta and Novorizontino, for the Campeonato Paulista, and Chapecoense, for the Brasileirão. In addition, the young man joined Cássio at half-time against River Plate, from Paraguay, in the Sudamericana.

With Corinthians since 2012, Cássio has played 563 games for the Parque São Jorge club. Sixth player in Timão’s history, the shirt 12 is behind Biro-Biro (590), Ze Maria (598), Ronaldo (602), little boy (606) and wladimir (806).

Cassius Games a year at Corinthians

2021: 68

2020: 45

2019: 68

2018: 63

2017: 67

2016: 45

2015: 63

2014: 52

2013: 49

2012: 43

See more at: Cassio.