Cássio will equal the mark and could finish 2021 with a record of games for Corinthians in a year | corinthians

Cássio has already lived more glorious days for Corinthians in terms of individual and collective achievements, but in 2021 he is going through his peak in the number of games played. This Sunday, the goalkeeper will reach 67 games in the year, equaling the record since he arrived at the club in 2012.

The mark will be reached at 4 pm, in front of Grêmio, the club in which the Corinthians 12 shirt was revealed.

If Cássio is not spared in the last game of the season, on Thursday, against Juventude, 2021 will be the year in which he played the most for Timon.

1 of 2 In 2022, Cássio could enter the top-3 of the players who most defended Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians In 2022, Cássio could enter the top-3 of the players who most defended Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

Until then, the goalkeeper’s record had been set in 2019, the year in which Corinthians was champion of São Paulo and reached the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil and the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

This time, Timão didn’t reach any final, but the 34-year-old goalkeeper managed to reach that mark thanks to the Brazilian football calendar, overwhelmed by the pandemic, and also to his good physical conditioning. With few injuries, Cássio was present in 67 of the 72 alvinegro appointments in 2021.

The goalkeeper was out of only five Corinthians games in the year:

01/13 – Botafogo: he was recovering from a concussion resulting from a head trauma in a duel against Goiás and was replaced by Walter.

03/03 – Palmeiras: was infected by Covid-19, had to comply with quarantine and gave way to Matheus Donelli.

07/03 – Ponte Preta: the same as in the previous match.

09/05 – Novorizontino: was rested in the last game of the first phase of Paulistão. Matheus Donelli played one more time.

11/01 – Chapecoense: had to serve suspension for the third yellow card and was again replaced by Donelli.

In total, Cássio has 562 games for Timon. Currently, he is the sixth player who most defended the club, behind Biro-Biro (590), Ze Maria (598), Ronaldo (602), little boy (606) and wladimir (806).

If he maintains the average, the goalkeeper will enter the club’s top-3 in 2022.

Cassio’s participations in Corinthians Year Games 2012 43 2013 49 2014 52 2015 63 2016 45 2017 67 2018 63 2019 68 2020 45 2021 67

Throughout the 67 clashes this year, Cássio conceded 66 goals, an average of one per game.

He played 6402 minutes, being the player in the squad who spent the most time on the field, followed by Gil, with 5872.

The goalkeeper has a contract with Timão until the end of next year, and the tendency is for him to renew his contract soon.

