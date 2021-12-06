cast receives invitation to special teaser meeting

THE HBO Max released a teaser of the cast meeting of Harry Potter, which shows several members of the franchise in theaters receiving invitations to return to Hogwarts. The video, which keeps the special atmosphere of mystery, can be seen above.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will celebrate 20 years of release of the movie series. In the HBO Max special, the interpreters Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will join the filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight films in Harry Potter for the first time in a retrospective.

Harry Potter 20 Years Old: Back to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2022.

The seven books in the franchise Harry Potter have been adapted into eight films by Warner Bros. between 2001 and 2011. The author J.K. Rowling works now in the derivative franchise fantastic animals, which has already had two movies released and has another three in development.

The third feature will be located in Rio de Janeiro in the 1930s.