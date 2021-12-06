CCR (CCRO3) shares rise strongly on news of possible Canadian fund interest in the company

SAO PAULO – CCR shares (CCRO3) have a high session this Monday (6), amid news from the newspaper “O Globo” suggesting a possible delisting of the company. At 10:12 am (Eastern time), CCRO3 assets rose 6.13%, to R$ 13.33, after rising almost 8% in the first deals.

According to columnist at the newspaper, Lauro Jardim, Canadian pension fund CDPQ, with around US$ 300 billion in assets, has hired two financial institutions to advise it on the purchase of Andrade Gutierrez’s stake in CCR. Still, the news affirms that the objective of the CDPQ may be to delist the company.

According to XP’s review team, if confirmed, the news is positive for CCR for three reasons.

The first is that the sale of Andrade Gutierrez’s 15% stake in the company would eliminate selling pressure (“overhang”) in CCR’s shares.

A possible financial player would add a perception of governance at CCR, in the eventual replacement of a controlling shareholder with a construction profile. Analysts point out that the same had already occurred with the purchase intention by the IG4 fund, which was not confirmed.

The possible delisting of CCR (offer to buy all shares in the market) could represent an upside for the minority shareholder in the eventual sale of control (tag-along right).

XP analysts highlight that they have a positive outlook for the sector and a relative preference for CCR, with a Buy recommendation, versus Ecorodovias (ECOR3), for which they have a neutral recommendation.

