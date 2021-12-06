CCXP 2021: All New Amazon Prime Video Dashboard

Today (5) was the last day of CCXP 2021 (Comic Con Experience). The event, which is hosted by Brazil, took place virtually and brought several news about series and films from the main streaming services in the world. One of them is Amazon Prime Video, which rocked the Thunder stage with many releases and information for fans

The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Reach were some of the main attractions of the panel. Check out everything that was revealed by streaming!

the wheel of time

Opening the Amazon Prime Video Dashboard, the Series the wheel of time, which debuted in November, had a video with the main cast revealed. In it, stars Rosamund Pike and Álvaro Morte talked about the success of the show and what fans can expect from the saga.

O @AlvaroDeath did the teacher and told pro @forlani that you could choose any object to help his character in “The Wheel of Time”, from @PrimeVideoBR, it would be an Iphone hahahaha #ThunderCCXP #CCXPWorlds #FreeLogan pic.twitter.com/qRND8AqoeM — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) December 5, 2021

We are waiting for you, Rosamund! Maybe roll up to Meet & Greet? Let me dream! #ThunderCCXP #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/3tqIvBJBNB — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) December 5, 2021

“The Wheel of Time” is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy book series of all time, with more than 90 million copies sold. Set in an epic, sprawling world where magic exists and only a few women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful women’s organization called Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the village of Two Rivers.

There, she embarks on a perilous world journey with five young men and women, one of whom has been prophesied as the Dragon Reborn, who will save or destroy humanity.

Remember that season 1 is still on display, with new episodes being released every Friday on Prime Video. the 2nd season of the wheel of time has also been confirmed.

Star Trek: Picard

Continuing the event, the series Star Trek: Picard, which will soon have a 2nd season, was also commented by the cast of the series, composed, among others, by Sir Patrick Stewart, John de Lancie and Michelle Hurd.

The stars of one of the greatest sci-fi franchises of all time talked about what the new episodes will cover, as well as their characters’ futures.

Patrick Stewart talks about his extraordinary experience in Brazil in 1962 on the Star Trek: Picard panel #ThunderCCXP #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/C5LTgyHVXa — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) December 6, 2021

The cast of “Star Trek: Picard” talking about the movie and its characters in #ThunderCCXP #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/KRsajhZ9Ik — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) December 6, 2021

Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, who played for seven seasons in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows the character to the next chapter of his life.

Season two cast members include Sir Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner.

Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories. In the US, the series is broadcast on Paramount+ and is distributed by Viacom CBS Global Distribution Group.

Reach

Author Lee Child and protagonist Alan Ritchson presented an action-packed teaser, Reach, a new television series to be released on Prime Video in 2022, based on the worldwide bestselling book series “Jack Reacher” written by Child.

Lee and Alan revealed what fans can look forward to when Jack Reacher – a six-foot-one man with more than 100 kg of muscle – makes his streaming debut, and provided more details on the action fans can expect from Season One. series.

dealing with @alanritchson in Reacher, I don’t want peace, I just want to see war ?????? . How long is February? #CCXPWorlds. pic.twitter.com/pi1Av9Uwqd — Amazon Prime Video Brasil (@PrimeVideoBR) December 5, 2021

Is this release already on your radar?

William Shatner

The legendary actor from the Star Trek franchise made a surprise appearance during the panel and was interviewed by the presenters. The artist told a little about his experience in space after a super special trip, which will win an exclusive documentary on Amazon Prime Video.

My heart is beating faster with William Shatner, Captain Kirk from Star Trek himself, telling about his real trip to space! The documentary that records this journey will be available at @PrimeVideoBR in early 2022 #ThunderCCXP #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/EO3evnI8Wt — CCXP (@CCXPoficial) December 6, 2021

the boys

Closing the panel, one of the most celebrated series on Amazon Prime Video, the boys. The 3rd season of the series didn’t get great news, as expected, but it had a super special guest appearance by Karl Urban, who plays the famous Billy Gross. The actor announced an animated series called diabolical, which takes place in the universe of the boys.

the boys is an amusing and irreverent look at what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as the gods – abuse their superpowers instead of using them for good.

About CCXP

In this edition of CCXP, the main participating studios were: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Globoplay, Crunchyroll, Paramount, HBO Max and Sony. Remembering that access to the CCXP 2021 stage broadcasts is free, it is only necessary to fill out the registration in the Free Experience mode through the CCXP website.

CCXP is one of the biggest pop events in the world and brings to Brazil everything that makes San Diego Comic-Con a milestone for fans of the geek universe. The event covers series, movies, comics and games and is responsible for giving a taste of what the main entertainment companies in the world are planning.

What did you think of the Amazon Prime Video news at CCXP 2021? Comment!