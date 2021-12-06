CCXP 2021 ends edition with ‘Matrix Resurrections’ cast, Patrick Stewart and creator of Garfield | Pop & Art

CCXP Worlds 2021 has as highlights this Sunday (5), its second and last day, the appearances of the cast of “The Matrix Resurrections”, Sir Patrick Stewart and Jim Davis, creator of Garfield.

The second edition in free digital format of the Brazilian pop culture event started this Saturday (4).

The programming of the main stage, the Thunder Stage, starts at 7 pm with a panel by Mauricio de Sousa Produções and the participation of the creator of “Turma da Mônica”.

He then chats with Jim Davis about his comic book careers and creations.

At 7:50 pm, Globo Filmes presents its next releases, such as “Turma da Mônica – Lições” and “Eduardo e Mônica”, with the participation of Alice Braga, Gabriel Leone and Rafael Portugal.

Then, at 8:20 pm, the Amazon Prime Video panel talks about productions like “The Wheel of Time”, “The Boys” and “Star Trek: Picard” with the help of actors like Rosamund Pike, Karl Urban and Patrick Stewart.

Closing the day at 9:10 pm, Warner dedicates its entire panel to its next major release, “The Matrix Resurrections,” featuring Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, and Eréndira Ibarra.

Comic Con Experience is being held in 100% digital format for the second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of the traditional four days, CCXP Worlds 21 has just two.

The edition has five content stages and three simultaneous streamings.

The panels, with interviews and guests, have free access. Access to the rest of the activities takes place through two packages: Digital Experience or Home Experience.

See this Sunday’s schedule on the Thunder stage: