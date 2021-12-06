Cear X America-MG – Supersports

52
2 time
CLOSED! Cear and Amrica-MG tie without goals for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.
51
2 time
Yellow for Kal.
50
2 time
AMAZING!!! Ademir runs with freedom to attack, cleans the defender, goes out in front of the goal alone and kicks the ball out!
49
2 time
Fullback Igor takes a corner kick and puts the ball in the area; defense goes up and takes out the danger anyway.
48
2 time
Z Ricardo dominates on the right, tries to play Rodolfo or Patric and misses.
47
2 time
Fabrcio Daniel takes the ball to the goal line and buys time for the visitors.
46
2 time
LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.
45
2 time
Juninho attacks in counterattack and works with Z Ricardo; shirt five receives free marking and misses the kick!
44
2 time
In the next round, Cear will visit Palmeiras and Amrica-MG will host So Paulo.
43
2 time
The offside flag goes up to player Rick, from Cear.
42
2 time
Marlon curled up to leave and receives the yellow card.
41
2 time
Coelho buys time in exchange for Marlon for Joo Paulo.
40
2 time
After the kick, lateral Marlon is down feeling.
39
2 time
Marlon, from Amrica-MG, throws a shot from the middle of the street and the ball goes up too! Outside!
38
2 time
And follows the blank scoreboard for Cear x America for the penultimate round of the BR-21.
37
2 time
Defender Luiz Otvio arrives late and missing Fabrcio Daniel.
36
2 time
Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.
35
2 time
Striker Mendoza dominates the area, arranges to the right and kicks the ball straight through the end line.
34
2 time
Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Amrica-MG.
33
2 time
Voice also changes Fabinho for Marlon.
32
2 time
In Cear, Lima leaves and Rick enters.
31
2 time
Coelho also exchanges Azevedo for Z Ricardo.
30
2 time
Rodolfo enters and Zrate leaves in America.
29
2 time
Coach Marquinhos Santos prepares double change at Coelho!
28
2 time
So far no yellow cards in the game.
27
2 time
Cear takes danger in the attack, but Fabinho arrives pushing Marlon with a lack.
26
2 time
25
2 time
Long throw for Igor on the end line and the ball goes out.
24
2 time
Cear lost two injured players in the first half: Jael and Bruno Pacheco.
23
2 time
In his first participation, Fabrcio Daniel crosses and no one arrives to complete the goal.
22
2 time
America trades Valoura for Fabrcio Daniel, shirt 13.
21
2 time
Another foul from Coelho’s attack in the match.
20
2 time
Cear’s pressure in this part of the game.
19
2 time
CAVIOCHILI!!! Limpa submits twice and Coelho’s goalkeeper stretches all the way to palm both!
18
2 time
Colombiano really was in an offside position and goes 0-0.
17
2 time
CEAR DISCONTINUED GOAL! Clber scores, but the referee points out Mendoza’s offside in the bid.
16
2 time
Torcida do Cear does not fail to sing for a minute in the stands.
15
2 time
13
2 time
Meia Lima arrives in good spirits and disarms defensive midfielder Juninho, from Amrica-MG.
12
2 time
Vina gets scolded and wanted Clber’s pass.
11
2 time
ALMOST THE VOICE BRANDS! Clber fired in front, beat the goalkeeper and kicked weakly; defender Anderson appears and gets the ball.
10
2 time
About 50 thousand fans present today in the Castle.
9
2 time
Fouls committed: Cear 8×8 America-MG.
8
2 time
Another foul called by referee Claus, now from Kal in Lima.
7
2 time
Valoura’s toughest foul in midfielder Fernando Sobral.
6
2 time
Vina fires at the entrance to the area, but delivers the ball as a gift to the Minas Gerais team.
5
2 time
4
2 time
America returns unchanged for this final stage.
3
2 time
Amrica-MG had a high ball in the area and the defense took off with Messias and Fabinho.
two
2 time
Cear trades Yony for Clber.
1
2 time
We had almost a 20 minute break at the Castle.
0
2 time
START STEP SECOND!
49
1 time
Whistle the referee! End of the first goalless half at Castelo.
47
1 time
Now the Argentinian Zrate who hits from the middle of the street and the ball goes out.
46
1 time
Fabinho wheel releases a bomb from afar and the kick comes out hot; goalkeeper Cavichioli, attentive, practices the defense in two halves.
45
1 time
Go up to the plate with four minutes of addition.
44
1 time
Lateral Patric falls from the right in the middle, cuts Cear’s mark and kicks weakly into the goal!
43
1 time
42
1 time
In Coelho’s answer, forward Felipe Azevedo missed the measure or the rival’s goal.
41
1 time
Fabinho takes advantage of a high cross in the area, head in with the ball and misses the goal.
40
1 time
Vina Crner to the middle of the area; Kal rises before everyone else to cut.
38
1 time
We arrived at the final stretch of the first stage and followed 0x0 to Cear and America.
37
1 time
Ademir fires a counterattack on the right, beating Lima, but staying in Sobral’s fight.
36
1 time
Ball possession: Cear 48%x52% America-MG.
35
1 time
TABLE! Chape and Sport are mathematically relegated to Serie B in the Brazilian Nationals.
34
1 time
Volante Juninho is fouled and buys time for the visitors.
33
1 time
Vina hits a free kick from the right and none of Vozo’s defenders can come up to dodge his head.
32
1 time
Long shot for Ademir and Coelho’s 10 shirt couldn’t dominate the round.
31
1 time
Valoura lacks poison in the area, Anderson props up and the defense cuts a beak away.
30
1 time
28
1 time
Ademir slices the ball in the area and the mark takes off anyway with Igor.
27
1 time
Defender Messias gets the better of Zrate and leaves playing for the home team.
26
1 time
Vina takes the free kick directly in the goal and misses the opponent’s target!
25
1 time
Fouls committed: Cear 4×3 America-MG.
24
1 time
Referee catches Patric’s toughest foul on Vina right at the entrance to the area!
23
1 time
From the right, forward Ademir tries to dodge Kelvyn and fails.
22
1 time
Balanced start of the game and continues 0x0 in the Castle.
21
1 time
Sobral has his hand on the ball and the referee calls the foul.
20
1 time
19
1 time
JOO RICARDO! After a good plot and cross in the area, the ball deflects in the defense and the goalkeeper goes for it!
18
1 time
Ball possession: Cear 55%x45% Amrica-MG.
17
1 time
America spins the ball and tries to cool off the home team.
16
1 time
From Vina to Lima, he hits cross and the goalkeeper grabs.
15
1 time
With muscle injury, Cear’s lateral leaves the field on the stretcher and must undergo exams to know the severity of the injury.
14
1 time
Another change due to injury in Cear; now Bruno Pacheco by Kelvyn.
13
1 time
Ademir hits crner and Azevedo heads the ball out.
12
1 time
Referee points out a foul by full-back Igor on Felipe Azevedo.
11
1 time
Striker left the field with pain in the Achilles tendon (heel region).
10
1 time
Cear trades for injury, Jael for Yony Gonzlez.
9
1 time
Striker Jael seems with pain in the foot worries in Cear.
8
1 time
Valoura sends a counterattack, kicks from far away and the ball is lost straight through the end line.
7
1 time
Suspended, Ricardo and Al do not work at Coelho today.
6
1 time
Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli comes out of the goal well and gets a cross made in the small area.
5
1 time
4
1 time
Fabinho is left feeling after the dispute with striker Felipe Azevedo.
3
1 time
Signed offside against the home team’s attack.
two
1 time
Patric fouls midfielder Lima, from Vozo.
1
1 time
Cear goes for the attack and Lima ends up blocked at the time of the kick.
0
1 time
VALID! Ball rolling at Castelo for Cear x Amrica-MG for the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
1 time
Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.
0
1 time
Beautiful party of the Vozo fans in the stands.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and the clash will begin.
0
1 time
TABLE! Cear and Amrica Mineiro still dream of G6.
0
1 time
Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.
0
1 time
Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.
0
1 time
Injured, Gabriel Dias embezzles the owners of the house.
0
1 time
America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Anderson, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valora; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zrate.
0
1 time
Vozo is confirmed with Joo Ricardo, Igor, Messias, Luiz Otvio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Sobral, Vina and Lima; Mendoza and Jael.
0
1 time
Teams officially scheduled for the match!
0
1 time
0
1 time
Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.
0
1 time
Hello fans! Today we are going to follow Cear x America-MG for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 19:00 in the Castelo stadium.