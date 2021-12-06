Cear X America-MG – Supersports

52

2 time CLOSED! Cear and Amrica-MG tie without goals for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

51

2 time Yellow for Kal.

50

2 time AMAZING!!! Ademir runs with freedom to attack, cleans the defender, goes out in front of the goal alone and kicks the ball out!

49

2 time Fullback Igor takes a corner kick and puts the ball in the area; defense goes up and takes out the danger anyway.

48

2 time Z Ricardo dominates on the right, tries to play Rodolfo or Patric and misses.

47

2 time Fabrcio Daniel takes the ball to the goal line and buys time for the visitors.

46

2 time LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

45

2 time Juninho attacks in counterattack and works with Z Ricardo; shirt five receives free marking and misses the kick!

44

2 time In the next round, Cear will visit Palmeiras and Amrica-MG will host So Paulo.

43

2 time The offside flag goes up to player Rick, from Cear.

42

2 time Marlon curled up to leave and receives the yellow card.

41

2 time Coelho buys time in exchange for Marlon for Joo Paulo.

40

2 time After the kick, lateral Marlon is down feeling.

39

2 time Marlon, from Amrica-MG, throws a shot from the middle of the street and the ball goes up too! Outside!

38

2 time And follows the blank scoreboard for Cear x America for the penultimate round of the BR-21.

37

2 time Defender Luiz Otvio arrives late and missing Fabrcio Daniel.

36

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

35

2 time Striker Mendoza dominates the area, arranges to the right and kicks the ball straight through the end line.

34

2 time Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Amrica-MG.

33

2 time Voice also changes Fabinho for Marlon.

32

2 time In Cear, Lima leaves and Rick enters.

31

2 time Coelho also exchanges Azevedo for Z Ricardo.

30

2 time Rodolfo enters and Zrate leaves in America.

29

2 time Coach Marquinhos Santos prepares double change at Coelho!

28

2 time So far no yellow cards in the game.

27

2 time Cear takes danger in the attack, but Fabinho arrives pushing Marlon with a lack.

26

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

25

2 time Long throw for Igor on the end line and the ball goes out.

24

2 time Cear lost two injured players in the first half: Jael and Bruno Pacheco.

23

2 time In his first participation, Fabrcio Daniel crosses and no one arrives to complete the goal.

22

2 time America trades Valoura for Fabrcio Daniel, shirt 13.

21

2 time Another foul from Coelho’s attack in the match.

20

2 time Cear’s pressure in this part of the game.

19

2 time CAVIOCHILI!!! Limpa submits twice and Coelho’s goalkeeper stretches all the way to palm both!

18

2 time Colombiano really was in an offside position and goes 0-0.

17

2 time CEAR DISCONTINUED GOAL! Clber scores, but the referee points out Mendoza’s offside in the bid.

16

2 time Torcida do Cear does not fail to sing for a minute in the stands.

15

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

13

2 time Meia Lima arrives in good spirits and disarms defensive midfielder Juninho, from Amrica-MG.

12

2 time Vina gets scolded and wanted Clber’s pass.

11

2 time ALMOST THE VOICE BRANDS! Clber fired in front, beat the goalkeeper and kicked weakly; defender Anderson appears and gets the ball.

10

2 time About 50 thousand fans present today in the Castle.

9

2 time Fouls committed: Cear 8×8 America-MG.

8

2 time Another foul called by referee Claus, now from Kal in Lima.

7

2 time Valoura’s toughest foul in midfielder Fernando Sobral.

6

2 time Vina fires at the entrance to the area, but delivers the ball as a gift to the Minas Gerais team.

5

2 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

4

2 time America returns unchanged for this final stage.

3

2 time Amrica-MG had a high ball in the area and the defense took off with Messias and Fabinho.

two

2 time Cear trades Yony for Clber.

1

2 time We had almost a 20 minute break at the Castle.

0

2 time START STEP SECOND!

49

1 time Whistle the referee! End of the first goalless half at Castelo.

47

1 time Now the Argentinian Zrate who hits from the middle of the street and the ball goes out.

46

1 time Fabinho wheel releases a bomb from afar and the kick comes out hot; goalkeeper Cavichioli, attentive, practices the defense in two halves.

45

1 time Go up to the plate with four minutes of addition.

44

1 time Lateral Patric falls from the right in the middle, cuts Cear’s mark and kicks weakly into the goal!

43

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

42

1 time In Coelho’s answer, forward Felipe Azevedo missed the measure or the rival’s goal.

41

1 time Fabinho takes advantage of a high cross in the area, head in with the ball and misses the goal.

40

1 time Vina Crner to the middle of the area; Kal rises before everyone else to cut.

38

1 time We arrived at the final stretch of the first stage and followed 0x0 to Cear and America.

37

1 time Ademir fires a counterattack on the right, beating Lima, but staying in Sobral’s fight.

36

1 time Ball possession: Cear 48%x52% America-MG.

35

1 time TABLE! Chape and Sport are mathematically relegated to Serie B in the Brazilian Nationals.

34

1 time Volante Juninho is fouled and buys time for the visitors.

33

1 time Vina hits a free kick from the right and none of Vozo’s defenders can come up to dodge his head.

32

1 time Long shot for Ademir and Coelho’s 10 shirt couldn’t dominate the round.

31

1 time Valoura lacks poison in the area, Anderson props up and the defense cuts a beak away.

30

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

28

1 time Ademir slices the ball in the area and the mark takes off anyway with Igor.

27

1 time Defender Messias gets the better of Zrate and leaves playing for the home team.

26

1 time Vina takes the free kick directly in the goal and misses the opponent’s target!

25

1 time Fouls committed: Cear 4×3 America-MG.

24

1 time Referee catches Patric’s toughest foul on Vina right at the entrance to the area!

23

1 time From the right, forward Ademir tries to dodge Kelvyn and fails.

22

1 time Balanced start of the game and continues 0x0 in the Castle.

21

1 time Sobral has his hand on the ball and the referee calls the foul.

20

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

19

1 time JOO RICARDO! After a good plot and cross in the area, the ball deflects in the defense and the goalkeeper goes for it!

18

1 time Ball possession: Cear 55%x45% Amrica-MG.

17

1 time America spins the ball and tries to cool off the home team.

16

1 time From Vina to Lima, he hits cross and the goalkeeper grabs.

15

1 time With muscle injury, Cear’s lateral leaves the field on the stretcher and must undergo exams to know the severity of the injury.

14

1 time Another change due to injury in Cear; now Bruno Pacheco by Kelvyn.

13

1 time Ademir hits crner and Azevedo heads the ball out.

12

1 time Referee points out a foul by full-back Igor on Felipe Azevedo.

11

1 time Striker left the field with pain in the Achilles tendon (heel region).

10

1 time Cear trades for injury, Jael for Yony Gonzlez.

9

1 time Striker Jael seems with pain in the foot worries in Cear.

8

1 time Valoura sends a counterattack, kicks from far away and the ball is lost straight through the end line.

7

1 time Suspended, Ricardo and Al do not work at Coelho today.

6

1 time Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli comes out of the goal well and gets a cross made in the small area.

5

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

4

1 time Fabinho is left feeling after the dispute with striker Felipe Azevedo.

3

1 time Signed offside against the home team’s attack.

two

1 time Patric fouls midfielder Lima, from Vozo.

1

1 time Cear goes for the attack and Lima ends up blocked at the time of the kick.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling at Castelo for Cear x Amrica-MG for the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.

0

1 time Beautiful party of the Vozo fans in the stands.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the clash will begin.

0

1 time TABLE! Cear and Amrica Mineiro still dream of G6.

0

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

0

1 time Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.

0

1 time Injured, Gabriel Dias embezzles the owners of the house.

0

1 time America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Anderson, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valora; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zrate.

0

1 time Vozo is confirmed with Joo Ricardo, Igor, Messias, Luiz Otvio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Sobral, Vina and Lima; Mendoza and Jael.

0

1 time Teams officially scheduled for the match!

0

1 time Brazilian, closed today: Corinthians 1×1 Grmio, Atltico-MG 4×3 RB Bragantino, Bahia 2×0 Fluminense.

0

1 time Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.