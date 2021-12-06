Cear X America-MG – Supersports

  • 52
    2 time

    CLOSED! Cear and Amrica-MG tie without goals for the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship.

  • 51
    2 time

    Yellow for Kal.

  • 50
    2 time

    AMAZING!!! Ademir runs with freedom to attack, cleans the defender, goes out in front of the goal alone and kicks the ball out!

  • 49
    2 time

    Fullback Igor takes a corner kick and puts the ball in the area; defense goes up and takes out the danger anyway.

  • 48
    2 time

    Z Ricardo dominates on the right, tries to play Rodolfo or Patric and misses.

  • 47
    2 time

    Fabrcio Daniel takes the ball to the goal line and buys time for the visitors.

  • 46
    2 time

    LET’S GO TO 51! Go up to the plate with six minutes of addition.

  • 45
    2 time

    Juninho attacks in counterattack and works with Z Ricardo; shirt five receives free marking and misses the kick!

  • 44
    2 time

    In the next round, Cear will visit Palmeiras and Amrica-MG will host So Paulo.

  • 43
    2 time

    The offside flag goes up to player Rick, from Cear.

  • 42
    2 time

    Marlon curled up to leave and receives the yellow card.

  • 41
    2 time

    Coelho buys time in exchange for Marlon for Joo Paulo.

  • 40
    2 time

    After the kick, lateral Marlon is down feeling.

  • 39
    2 time

    Marlon, from Amrica-MG, throws a shot from the middle of the street and the ball goes up too! Outside!

  • 38
    2 time

    And follows the blank scoreboard for Cear x America for the penultimate round of the BR-21.

  • 37
    2 time

    Defender Luiz Otvio arrives late and missing Fabrcio Daniel.

  • 36
    2 time

  • 35
    2 time

    Striker Mendoza dominates the area, arranges to the right and kicks the ball straight through the end line.

  • 34
    2 time

    Ball possession: Cear 60%x40% Amrica-MG.

  • 33
    2 time

    Voice also changes Fabinho for Marlon.

  • 32
    2 time

    In Cear, Lima leaves and Rick enters.

  • 31
    2 time

    Coelho also exchanges Azevedo for Z Ricardo.

  • 30
    2 time

    Rodolfo enters and Zrate leaves in America.

  • 29
    2 time

    Coach Marquinhos Santos prepares double change at Coelho!

  • 28
    2 time

    So far no yellow cards in the game.

  • 27
    2 time

    Cear takes danger in the attack, but Fabinho arrives pushing Marlon with a lack.

  • 26
    2 time

  • 25
    2 time

    Long throw for Igor on the end line and the ball goes out.

  • 24
    2 time

    Cear lost two injured players in the first half: Jael and Bruno Pacheco.

  • 23
    2 time

    In his first participation, Fabrcio Daniel crosses and no one arrives to complete the goal.

  • 22
    2 time

    America trades Valoura for Fabrcio Daniel, shirt 13.

  • 21
    2 time

    Another foul from Coelho’s attack in the match.

  • 20
    2 time

    Cear’s pressure in this part of the game.

  • 19
    2 time

    CAVIOCHILI!!! Limpa submits twice and Coelho’s goalkeeper stretches all the way to palm both!

  • 18
    2 time

    Colombiano really was in an offside position and goes 0-0.

  • 17
    2 time

    CEAR DISCONTINUED GOAL! Clber scores, but the referee points out Mendoza’s offside in the bid.

  • 16
    2 time

    Torcida do Cear does not fail to sing for a minute in the stands.

  • 15
    2 time

  • 13
    2 time

    Meia Lima arrives in good spirits and disarms defensive midfielder Juninho, from Amrica-MG.

  • 12
    2 time

    Vina gets scolded and wanted Clber’s pass.

  • 11
    2 time

    ALMOST THE VOICE BRANDS! Clber fired in front, beat the goalkeeper and kicked weakly; defender Anderson appears and gets the ball.

  • 10
    2 time

    About 50 thousand fans present today in the Castle.

  • 9
    2 time

    Fouls committed: Cear 8×8 America-MG.

  • 8
    2 time

    Another foul called by referee Claus, now from Kal in Lima.

  • 7
    2 time

    Valoura’s toughest foul in midfielder Fernando Sobral.

  • 6
    2 time

    Vina fires at the entrance to the area, but delivers the ball as a gift to the Minas Gerais team.

  • 5
    2 time

  • 4
    2 time

    America returns unchanged for this final stage.

  • 3
    2 time

    Amrica-MG had a high ball in the area and the defense took off with Messias and Fabinho.

  • two
    2 time

    Cear trades Yony for Clber.

  • 1
    2 time

    We had almost a 20 minute break at the Castle.

  • 0
    2 time

    START STEP SECOND!

  • 49
    1 time

    Whistle the referee! End of the first goalless half at Castelo.

  • 47
    1 time

    Now the Argentinian Zrate who hits from the middle of the street and the ball goes out.

  • 46
    1 time

    Fabinho wheel releases a bomb from afar and the kick comes out hot; goalkeeper Cavichioli, attentive, practices the defense in two halves.

  • 45
    1 time

    Go up to the plate with four minutes of addition.

  • 44
    1 time

    Lateral Patric falls from the right in the middle, cuts Cear’s mark and kicks weakly into the goal!

  • 43
    1 time

  • 42
    1 time

    In Coelho’s answer, forward Felipe Azevedo missed the measure or the rival’s goal.

  • 41
    1 time

    Fabinho takes advantage of a high cross in the area, head in with the ball and misses the goal.

  • 40
    1 time

    Vina Crner to the middle of the area; Kal rises before everyone else to cut.

  • 38
    1 time

    We arrived at the final stretch of the first stage and followed 0x0 to Cear and America.

  • 37
    1 time

    Ademir fires a counterattack on the right, beating Lima, but staying in Sobral’s fight.

  • 36
    1 time

    Ball possession: Cear 48%x52% America-MG.

  • 35
    1 time

    TABLE! Chape and Sport are mathematically relegated to Serie B in the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 34
    1 time

    Volante Juninho is fouled and buys time for the visitors.

  • 33
    1 time

    Vina hits a free kick from the right and none of Vozo’s defenders can come up to dodge his head.

  • 32
    1 time

    Long shot for Ademir and Coelho’s 10 shirt couldn’t dominate the round.

  • 31
    1 time

    Valoura lacks poison in the area, Anderson props up and the defense cuts a beak away.

  • 30
    1 time

  • 28
    1 time

    Ademir slices the ball in the area and the mark takes off anyway with Igor.

  • 27
    1 time

    Defender Messias gets the better of Zrate and leaves playing for the home team.

  • 26
    1 time

    Vina takes the free kick directly in the goal and misses the opponent’s target!

  • 25
    1 time

    Fouls committed: Cear 4×3 America-MG.

  • 24
    1 time

    Referee catches Patric’s toughest foul on Vina right at the entrance to the area!

  • 23
    1 time

    From the right, forward Ademir tries to dodge Kelvyn and fails.

  • 22
    1 time

    Balanced start of the game and continues 0x0 in the Castle.

  • 21
    1 time

    Sobral has his hand on the ball and the referee calls the foul.

  • 20
    1 time

  • 19
    1 time

    JOO RICARDO! After a good plot and cross in the area, the ball deflects in the defense and the goalkeeper goes for it!

  • 18
    1 time

    Ball possession: Cear 55%x45% Amrica-MG.

  • 17
    1 time

    America spins the ball and tries to cool off the home team.

  • 16
    1 time

    From Vina to Lima, he hits cross and the goalkeeper grabs.

  • 15
    1 time

    With muscle injury, Cear’s lateral leaves the field on the stretcher and must undergo exams to know the severity of the injury.

  • 14
    1 time

    Another change due to injury in Cear; now Bruno Pacheco by Kelvyn.

  • 13
    1 time

    Ademir hits crner and Azevedo heads the ball out.

  • 12
    1 time

    Referee points out a foul by full-back Igor on Felipe Azevedo.

  • 11
    1 time

    Striker left the field with pain in the Achilles tendon (heel region).

  • 10
    1 time

    Cear trades for injury, Jael for Yony Gonzlez.

  • 9
    1 time

    Striker Jael seems with pain in the foot worries in Cear.

  • 8
    1 time

    Valoura sends a counterattack, kicks from far away and the ball is lost straight through the end line.

  • 7
    1 time

    Suspended, Ricardo and Al do not work at Coelho today.

  • 6
    1 time

    Goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli comes out of the goal well and gets a cross made in the small area.

  • 5
    1 time

  • 4
    1 time

    Fabinho is left feeling after the dispute with striker Felipe Azevedo.

  • 3
    1 time

    Signed offside against the home team’s attack.

  • two
    1 time

    Patric fouls midfielder Lima, from Vozo.

  • 1
    1 time

    Cear goes for the attack and Lima ends up blocked at the time of the kick.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling at Castelo for Cear x Amrica-MG for the 37th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    Beautiful party of the Vozo fans in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the clash will begin.

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! Cear and Amrica Mineiro still dream of G6.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll along the BR-21.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans slowly arriving at the Castelo stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Injured, Gabriel Dias embezzles the owners of the house.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Anderson, Bauermann and Marlon; Kal, Juninho and Juninho Valora; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo and Zrate.

  • 0
    1 time

    Vozo is confirmed with Joo Ricardo, Igor, Messias, Luiz Otvio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho, Sobral, Vina and Lima; Mendoza and Jael.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially scheduled for the match!

  • 0
    1 time

  • 0
    1 time

    Raphael Claus (SP) will referee the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! Today we are going to follow Cear x America-MG for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls at 19:00 in the Castelo stadium.

