BC prepares digital version of the real| Photo: Pixabay.

With the success of the PIX, the Central Bank is studying ways to expand digital payment methods in the country. One of these possibilities would be the creation of a virtual version of the Brazilian currency, according to an article published by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo this Sunday (5). According to the text, last week the institution launched a laboratory to assess the use and ability to carry out projects with the digital real. Tests with specific groups would be carried out by the end of 2022.

The idea is that virtual currency will reduce the cost of creating personalized loan contracts and facilitate international payments, allowing purchases in other countries to be made with immediate conversion. According to the newspaper, the currency should take longer than the PIX to reach the public, since the BC will have to create a complete financial environment to make it work within the standards of security and data protection for consumers. What is already known is that the virtual mpeda will have the same look as the real printed one and will be able to be stored in digital portfolios of financial institutions.

Also according to the report, it is not yet known which technology will be used, but it is likely that the “digital real” will be made via blockchain, the same platform used in cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. The difference is that the new real would be under BC control, functioning as a Brazilian currency equivalent to the traditional real, while cryptocurrencies have an unstable value.