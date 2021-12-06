Central Bank prepares virtual currency for next year

Programming a smart refrigerator to buy missing items on its own or having items automatically charged when they’re placed in the grocery cart without having to go through the checkout can sound like scenes from a futuristic movie. But they are a promise of the Central Bank for a reality not too distant.

After Pix’s success, BC wants to expand payment methods in the country with the digital real, or the virtual version of the Brazilian currency. Last week, the institution launched a laboratory to assess possibilities of use and the ability to execute projects with the digital real and plans to start tests with specific groups by the end of 2022.

The digital real also tends to make it easier and cheaper to create personalized loan contracts, for a few days or with payments in specific months. And it can also favor integration with international payment systems, allowing you to make a purchase in another country with immediate conversion.

The tests, however, tend to take a long time, and virtual currency should take much longer than Pix to reach the final consumer. The BC will need to create a new financial environment to put it on its feet, with all the guarantees of security and protection of consumer data.

“It’s almost as if we were building yet another financial system to work coupled with what we have today”, highlights the coordinator of the work on the digital real at BC, Fabio Araujo.

The Central Bank has already defined some guidelines for the digital real, but is waiting for the laboratory’s results to complete the complete design. It is already certain that the virtual currency will be “identical” to the real on paper, but it will only be able to be used in electronic transactions and will be stored in digital wallets of financial institutions. Digital currency goes beyond Pix or any electronic transfer because it will allow the movement of reais that do not physically exist.

Difference

The technology to be used has not yet been defined, but the blockchain, which is used in cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, is the most likely path. However, unlike bitcoin and other cryptoactives, the digital real will be under the control of the BC, that is, it will be a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

In practice, it will be officially recognized as the Brazilian currency. That is, the value will always be linked to the same as the conventional real. Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are not considered current currencies, but an asset (which needs to be converted into a conventional currency, be it the dollar or the real) with an unstable value and a speculative effect.

Today, only the Bahamas have a fully operational CBDC, the sand dollar, but other central banks are developing their digital currencies. China already has a pilot working in some cities and plans to test visitors at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year.

Sweden, Korea and Japan are also more advanced. But most of the more advanced projects plan to solve problems with the current payment system, such as market concentration or the absence of an instant payment method.

In Brazil, the expectation is that the digital real will increase innovation, creating solutions that were not viable with paper money or making existing ones cheaper.

“Many central banks intend to improve the payment system or bring access to the unbanked. This is not the case in Brazil, which already has Pix. BC wants greater exchange efficiency in a digital world”, explains Marcos Viriato, president of Parfin, a global fintech in cryptocurrencies and an expert on the subject.

“We are not lagging behind countries that are making wholesale payments and instant payments because we already have solutions and CBDC would only bring marginal gains over them. So, we have time to develop a smart payments platform and bring intelligence from the crypto market into the environment in a secure way”, says Araujo, from BC.

Possibilities

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) created a working group to debate the digital real and, with the help of a consultancy, found 26 possibilities for using the currency in the world. In the Brazilian case, however, there would be 12, divided into three large groups.

The first one would be delivery versus payment, which are solutions that would allow the payment of an order to occur at the same time as delivery. The second group is payment methods connected to the internet of things, such as the smart refrigerator, in which machines make decisions based on some real-world event.

Another application concerns the “tokenization” of traditional investments, that is, represented in a digital environment and traded via blockchain. The advantage, in this case, is that the token – which represents a work of art, a property or an arroba de boi, for example – can be divided into parts, with more “accessible” values ​​for most Brazilians.

According to the director of Innovation, Products and Banking Services at Febraban, Leandro Vilain, the group will now take a “deeper dive” in these 12 cases to assess which would be the priority, based on customer demands. It is expected that by the end of the year, Febraban will have in hand and present to the BC a list of projects that the sector has more appetite for investing.

Step by step

The public notice for the registration of projects related to the digital real in the laboratory created by the National Federation of Associations of Central Bank Servers (Fenasbac) in partnership with the BC will be open from January 10th to February 11th. The selection will target business models that bring gains to the current financial system and that are capable of execution throughout the process.

“We have been talking to banks and fintechs. We have a range of ideas, but we want to know where the market is interested in operating in order to know which way we are going to develop the technology”, explains Araujo, from BC.

The selected proposals will be announced in early March and, subsequently, from March 28 to July 29, will be the execution stage. In this phase, Central Bank employees and volunteers from the market and academia will monitor the progress of projects every 15 days.

The BC management expects that, at the end of this process, it will already have mature products that could be taken to the real world. Then the agency will need to integrate them into the current system, a process that is likely to take longer. “But the idea is to do some partial integrations to have specific pilots and test them with consumers and financial service providers,” says Araujo. “We expect the pilot phase to start in 2022 and go into 2023.”