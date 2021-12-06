CEO is criticized for firing 900 people in 3 min call on Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg laid off 900 employees during a meeting via Zoom last week. The call with workers from the online mortgage company lasted just 3 minutes last Wednesday (1).

“If you are at this meeting, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being fired. Your contract will be terminated immediately,” Garg told officials. The information was released by the CNN Business program, which watched the video.

Garg also said employees could “expect an email from HR detailing benefits and claims.”

“This is the second time in my career that I have done this, and I don’t want to do it. The last time I did it, I cried,” said the CEO of Better.com.

However, the Indian businessman’s approach generated much criticism. Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

Fortune magazine also reported that laid-off employees reported being accused of “stealing” by the CEO, who called them “unproductive” for working only two hours a day.

In a note to CNN Business, the company’s chief financial officer, Kevin Ryan, said “having to fire people is heartbreaking, especially at this time of year.”

This is not the first controversy involving Garg and his employees. The same Fortune has already published an email sent by him to a collaborator where Garg called his partner “slow” and using terms like “dumb dolphin”.