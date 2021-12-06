CEO Mass Dismissals by Zoom Conference Call | Career

Vishal Garg , CEO of Better.com , announced that the mortgage company was firing about 9% of your workforce in a webinar by zoom last Wednesday, abruptly informing the 900+ employees in the call that they would be terminated from the company shortly before the holiday season.

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said in the call, whose recording was seen by CNN Business. “Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.”

According to CNN, the executive added that employees can expect an email from the Human Resources department with details about the benefits and compensation they will be entitled to. You fired were on the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

1 of 1 Vishal Garg, President of Better.com — Photo: Reproduction/better.com Vishal Garg, President of Better.com — Photo: Reproduction/better.com

In a statement to CNN Business, Better.com Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan admitted it was distressing to have to perform layoffs, especially this time of year. Ryan added, however, that ”a low-debt balance sheet and a small, focused workforce have allowed us to enter a radically evolving residential property market.”

Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reason behind the layoffs. Fortune later reported that Garg accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers for being unproductive and working only two hours a day. “This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did this, I cried,” said Garg on the recording, which, says CNN, was short and emotionless.