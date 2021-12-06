Check out 4 tips to raise good cholesterol

Cholesterol is a type of fat that is essential for the body to function properly. However, having high levels of the molecule in the blood is not always good and can even cause an increased risk of cardiovascular problems such as a heart attack or stroke.

HDL cholesterol, known as the “good” type, works by removing fat molecules from blood vessels and directing them to the liver, where they are properly metabolized and eliminated from the body.

In addition, good cholesterol has an anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant action when it is in ideal amounts in the blood, helping to produce hormones, bile and vitamin D, which are important for the proper functioning of the body.

Check out four important strategies to raise good blood cholesterol levels:

1. Exercise regularly

Aerobic exercise such as walking, jogging, swimming or cycling are the best options for raising good blood cholesterol levels. It is recommended to do at least 30 minutes of activity three times a week or, to improve results even further, 1 hour every day.

During exercise, your heart rate should be kept high and your breathing slightly labored. Even those who apparently have an active life need to set aside a specific time to do physical activity and stress the body.

2. Have adequate nutrition

Consuming the right amount of fat is ideal for keeping cholesterol in check. Some dietary strategies to increase HDL are:

Eat foods with omega 3 such as sardines, trout, cod and tuna;

Consume vegetables for lunch and dinner;

Prefer whole foods such as bread, pasta and brown rice;

Consume at least 2 fruits a day, preferably with peel and pomace;

Eat good fat sources such as olives, olive oil, avocados, flaxseeds, chia, peanuts, nuts and sunflower seeds.

In addition, it is important to avoid processed foods that are high in sugar and fat, such as sausage, sausage, bacon, stuffed biscuits, frozen ready-to-eat foods, fast food, sodas and ready-to-eat juices.

3. Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages

Excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages increases bad cholesterol and reduces good cholesterol, in addition to bringing more calories to the diet and favoring weight gain. However, consuming small doses of alcohol a day can help raise blood HDL levels. This result is only obtained if consumption is not greater than two doses per day.

Despite this, those who are not in the habit of consuming alcoholic beverages should not start drinking with the intention of controlling cholesterol: there are safer ways to solve the problem.

4. Consult the cardiologist periodically

Specialist physicians should be sought, especially in cases of overweight, poor diet and family history of cardiovascular disease, as these characteristics lead to an increased risk of heart problems and poor circulation.

After evaluating the tests, the doctor may recommend medications that can increase HDL cholesterol, a practice often used when bad cholesterol is high.

