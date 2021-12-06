Check the horoscope of the day for all signs this Monday, the 6th

Monday arrives with a workaholic spirit! After eclipsing the Sun, a New Moon advances through the structured sign of Capricorn, opening the week’s schedule of appointments. Accountability can knock at the door, so it’s important to stay calm and use strategic thinking.

But since not everything in this life needs to be so systematic, the Moon embraces the relational planet Venus. This, in turn, comes closer and closer to the deep Pluto, in an encounter that favors alliances and relationships, both on the affective level and in other areas of life. As both are also in the sign of Capricorn, the lesson that remains is affective responsibility. So let’s all be very aware of the promises we make to others. Just being careful, of course, to avoid overcharging.

To give the passionate touch, the planet Mars, in Scorpio, nods to the also ardent Pluto. So, even though the first working day of the week is full of tasks, there is also space for those who want to surrender to the impulses of desire. You just have to be careful with what you ask for, because dreams can, in fact, come true and with them come all the consequences.

Finally, the Moon is in harmony with the dreamer Neptune. After all, after a day so full of commitments, there is nothing better than surrendering to the hot embrace of the queen of the night with the ruling planet of the unconscious. It will be time to take a relaxing bath, sleep and pay attention to the symbolism of dreams.

Watch: after sunset, towards the west, the New Moon can be seen alongside the planet Venus until approximately 9:30 pm, when both are below the horizon line. With about 10% illumination, the queen of the night will be south of Venus, on the back of the centaur and archer of the Sagittarius Constellation.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free ON HERE!

– Also visit my website: www.virginiagaia.com.br

Aries: Heaven brings a lot of work and a lot of intensity for you, Aries. Think long term and cultivate good partnerships.

Bull: It’s time to study and cultivate knowledge, Taurus. Seek to delve into studies and themes that broaden your horizon.

Twins: use your intuition wisely, Gemini. The sky is quite intense and pay attention to your relationships, but you need to be very aware.

Cancer: the day helps you pay more attention to the people you care about, Cancer. Cultivate good partnerships for professional life too.

Lion: beware of dispersion, leonine. Monday calls for more focus and concentration. Remember, it’s possible to be productive and creative at the same time.

Virgin: It’s time to put your personal touch in everything you do, Virgo. Without overdoing it to the point of being too self-centered, it’s important that you take a stand.

Lb: domestic and family themes seem to be agitated, Libra. Remember to be closer to people.

Scorpion: you are full of ideas and full of energy, Scorpio. The moment asks you to be careful with your communication.

Sagittarius: Plan yourself, Sagittarius. It is important to know how to set priorities. Know exactly where you are betting your energy, time and money.

Capricorn: you are quite passionate, Capricorn. Take the day to do something for yourself. Also set aside time to have a good time, in good company.

Aquarium: you are more introspective, Aquarius. So, use the day to sort out practical things, but also set aside time to dedicate to spirituality.

Fishes: your mind is on the future, Pisces. Take the opportunity to plan the next steps, but remember that you also need to be practical.

