China threatens retaliation if US boycotts Beijing Winter Olympics

US politicians must stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February to avoid severing some of the bilateral ties. If they insist on the strategy, China will retaliate, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China on Monday (6).

The Biden government is expected to announce this week that US government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, reported the CNN on Sunday (5).

Those calling for a boycott are “arrogant” and must stop “so as not to affect dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas,” said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry.

“If the US insists on voluntarily sticking to this path, China will take important countermeasures,” Lijian added at a news conference.

Four sources with knowledge of the government’s views previously told Reuters there was a growing consensus in the White House to keep US officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

Despite not sending officials to China at the games, the US should not veto its athletes from participating in the competition, according to the CNN.

Allegations for boycott

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering a diplomatic boycott to allegedly protest China’s human rights abuses, including what Washington says is genocide against a Muslim minority.

The US government is under pressure from activists and members of Congress to boycott the games.

The White House declined to comment on the CNN on Sunday.

Edited by Diane Craft and Angus MacSwan