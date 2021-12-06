CNN fires journalist Chris Cuomo for helping brother governor – International

(Photo: CNN/Reproduction)

CNN fired veteran presenter and correspondent Chris Cuomo, the news channel reported this Saturday, as part of an investigation into his involvement in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, on charges of sexual harassment .

Chris Cuomo had been suspended from CNN for this case just days before his resignation.

“We hired a respected law firm to carry out the review and we fired him with immediate effect,” says a statement posted on CNN’s official Twitter account.

“During the process of this review, additional information surfaced,” he adds.

The dismissal comes after documents were revealed showing that Cuomo, who was presenting the 9:00 pm news, offered his brother advice that was deemed inappropriate by his employer.

“The documents, which we did not have access to prior to publication, raise serious questions,” a CNN spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that the papers “point to a greater level of involvement in your brother’s efforts than we knew previously.”

“He’s my brother. And if I can help my brother, I’ll do it. If you want him to hear something, I’ll do it. If you want him to comment, I’ll try,” Chris Cuomo, 51, told investigators who they interrogated him in July for the advice he had offered.

“He is my brother and I love him to death no matter what.”

Democrat Andrew Cuomo was elected governor for three terms before stepping down in August after the New York Attorney General said an investigation found the politician had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

In October, the now former governor – whose father, Mario Cuomo, had also been governor of New York – was charged with a sex offence.

At the start of the pandemic, the Cuomo brothers reached new heights of popularity: Andrew, 63, won praise for his heartfelt daily reporting as the coronavirus raged in New York, and his conversations live with Chris on CNN were peppered with jokes.

The investigation into Chris Cuomo’s conduct is ongoing, CNN reported.