Companies pay people to play video games in the metaverse

on the rise in cryptocurrency market, the platforms of metaverse have been guaranteeing good incomes to the players of video game. That’s because many companies are offering good rewards for those willing to interact in this world.

One example is the dualist metaverse King, which was hugely successful during its first sale of 50,000 cases of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). To get an idea of ​​the impact, the transaction, which took place on September 15, was completed in less than 45 minutes due to high demand.

The value of each box was valued at $5, which gave users a chance to get rare cards. Duelist King NFTs has six levels of rarity, ranging from “common” to “legendary”. Due to the great success, the team confirmed the sale of a second batch of NFT boxes on the 15th of December.

Another new one is the Krown metaverse, which released a collection of 3,010 limited-edition NFTs. Tokens act as a club membership card for the entire metaverse.

In the game, everyone who owns Krown NFT will become exclusive Krown Kingdom members, entitled to special advantages within the metaverse. The idea of ​​the actions is to attract more and more players to this virtual environment, considered one of the pillars of the future of technology.