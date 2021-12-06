Company president fires 900 employees via teleconference at Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced that the mortgage company fired about 9% of its workforce during a webinar by Zoom on Wednesday (1), abruptly reporting to the 900+ employees at Link that they would be fired just before a holiday.

“If you’re on this call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” Garg said in the call, whose recording was seen by CNN Business.

“Your contract here is terminated with immediate effect.” He then said that employees could expect an email from HR detailing benefits and claims.

“Having to do layoffs is distressing, especially at this time of year,” CFO Kevin Ryan said in a statement to CNN Business.

“However, a low-debt balance sheet and a small, focused workforce allowed us to enter a radically evolving residential property market.”

Garg cited market efficiency, performance and productivity as the reasons behind the layoffs. Fortune later reported that Garg accused employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers for being unproductive and working only two hours a day.

“This is the second time in my career that I’ve done this and I don’t want to do this. The last time I did that, I cried,” Garg said in the call, which remained short and emotionless.

Among those fired were the diversity, equity and inclusion recruitment team.

The Softbank-backed mortgage lender announced in May that it was going public through a SPAC, and last week received $750 million in cash as part of the deal. The company is poised to have more than $1 billion on its balance sheet.

Garg has been involved in controversy before, as evidenced by an email he sent to the team that was obtained by Forbes.

“You guys are VERY SLOW. You guys are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… STOP. STOP STOP NOW. YOU ARE ASHAMED ME,” he wrote.

The Daily Beast reported in August that one of Garg’s “most loyal lieutenants” received big perks, like millions of dollars in options for actions that could be acquired immediately, not comparable to other employees. This person was later placed on administrative leave for intimidation.

