The Copom will hold the last meeting of the year on Tuesday (7) and Wednesday (8).| Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC) holds this Tuesday (7) and Wednesday (8) the last meeting of the year to define the basic interest rate, the Selic. Currently, the rate is at 7.75% per year. With the high inflation, the expectation of the financial market, consulted by BC, is that the basic interest rises 1.5 percentage points to 9.25% per year. The Copom meets every 45 days.

The current high Selic cycle began in March this year, when the rate rose from 2% to 2.75% per year. The basic interest rate is used in trading public securities issued by the National Treasury in the Special System for Settlement and Custody (Selic) and serves as a reference for other rates in the economy. It is the main instrument of the Central Bank to keep inflation under control.

For 2021, the inflation target (Extended National Consumer Price Index – IPCA), which should be pursued by the BC, defined by the National Monetary Council, is 3.75%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points for up or down. That is, the lower limit is 2.25% and the upper limit is 5.25%.

According to the latest data released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the IPCA was 10.67%, in the accumulated result for the 12 months ended in October this year. With information from Agência Brasil.