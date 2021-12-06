Corinthians accepts to release Luan and one more to close with Felipe Jonatan; ‘R$’ is also put into play

The club’s board understands that it needs to reinforce the left-back and the name of the Santos player is unanimous

Corinthians is classified for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América and is still looking for a direct place in the group stage in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship. Even under doubts about Sylvinho’s work, the board is already starting to plan the next season and names are being aired for 2022.

According to journalist Ademir Quintino and the portal Meu Timão, Corinthians wants Felipe Jonatan for the next season and can offer Luan and Richard another amount to keep the player for next season. The technical committee analyzed that Lucas Piton does not “compete” with Fábio Santos and wants an athlete to fight for the title.

“Corinthians intends to make a proposal to have full-back Felipe Jonatan on loan during 2022. The Musketeer club’s proposal should involve midfielder Luan and a cash amount for Santos. I got in touch with Santos directors and they told me the following: despite not knowing the value, if this is the Corinthians proposal, we are not interested”, Quintino reported.

According to ‘Gazeta Esportiva’, Santos is also interested in Richard, regardless of whether the negotiation with Felipe Jonathan works out or not. The player has already worked with Fábio Carille, who approved the athlete’s name for next season. This year, the defensive midfielder defended the colors of Athletico Paranaense.