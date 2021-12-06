Corinthians closes Brasileirão at Arena with record and unbeaten record

The confrontation with Grêmio, this Sunday, marked the Corinthians’ last commitment at the Neo Química Arena in 2021.
Timão’s performance from the moment of release to the public was 91.6%, thanks to seven wins and one draw.
Counting on the commitments without an audience in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians achieved 10 wins, five draws and suffered four defeats in their stadium: 61.4% of success.
In all, 239,893 people followed Corinthians in Itaquera, and the average from the release of the Arena’s maximum capacity, that is, in the last six games, was 39,822 people.
The amount obtained at the box office was R$ 14,579,191.9, an amount that exceeded the directors’ expectations.
The 1-1 draw with Grêmio registered the largest paying audience for Corinthians in the year: 43,980. It was also the sixth highest paying audience in the history of Neo Química Arena in games played by the team alvinegra.
See Corinthians’ audience and income figures in 2021:
Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia
Payers: 10,470
Total: 10,624
Gross income: BRL 520,529.90
Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense
Payers: 11892
Total: 12,045
Gross income: BRL 604,926.60
Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense
Payers: 39,734
Total: 39,897
Gross income: BRL 2,267,484.60
Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza
Payers: 36,059
Total: 36,219
Gross income: BRL 1,909,460.60
Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá
Payers: 38,474
Total: 38,615
Gross income: BRL 2,175,794.20.
Corinthians 2 x 0 Saints
Payers: 43,381
Total: 43,483
Gross income: BRL 2,566,138.00
Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR
Payers: 37,309
Total: 37,492
Gross income: BRL 2,017,119.00
Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild
Payers: 43,980
Total: 44,187
Gross income: BRL 2,517,739.00
Total Arena Payers 100% Free – 238,937
Average payers with Arena 100% released – 39,822
Total people in Arena 100% released – 239,893
Average number of people in Arena 100% released – 39,982
Arena Total Payers – 261,299
Arena payers average – 32,662
Total people in the Arena – 262,562
Average people in the Arena – 32,820
Total income in Arena 100% released – BRL 13,453,735.7
Average income in Arena 100% released – BRL 2,242,289.28
Total income in Arena – BRL 14,579,191.9
Average income in the Arena – BRL 1,822,398.9