Corinthians closes Brasileirão at Arena with record and unbeaten record

The confrontation with Grêmio, this Sunday, marked the Corinthians’ last commitment at the Neo Química Arena in 2021.

Timão’s performance from the moment of release to the public was 91.6%, thanks to seven wins and one draw.

Counting on the commitments without an audience in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians achieved 10 wins, five draws and suffered four defeats in their stadium: 61.4% of success.

In all, 239,893 people followed Corinthians in Itaquera, and the average from the release of the Arena’s maximum capacity, that is, in the last six games, was 39,822 people.

The amount obtained at the box office was R$ 14,579,191.9, an amount that exceeded the directors’ expectations.

The 1-1 draw with Grêmio registered the largest paying audience for Corinthians in the year: 43,980. It was also the sixth highest paying audience in the history of Neo Química Arena in games played by the team alvinegra.

See Corinthians’ audience and income figures in 2021:

Corinthians 3 x 1 Bahia

Payers: 10,470

Total: 10,624

Gross income: BRL 520,529.90

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fluminense

Payers: 11892

Total: 12,045

Gross income: BRL 604,926.60

Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense

Payers: 39,734

Total: 39,897

Gross income: BRL 2,267,484.60

Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza

Payers: 36,059

Total: 36,219

Gross income: BRL 1,909,460.60

Corinthians 3 x 2 Cuiabá

Payers: 38,474

Total: 38,615

Gross income: BRL 2,175,794.20.

Corinthians 2 x 0 Saints

Payers: 43,381

Total: 43,483

Gross income: BRL 2,566,138.00

Corinthians 1 x 0 Athletico-PR

Payers: 37,309

Total: 37,492

Gross income: BRL 2,017,119.00

Corinthians 1 x 1 Guild

Payers: 43,980

Total: 44,187

Gross income: BRL 2,517,739.00

Total Arena Payers 100% Free – 238,937

Average payers with Arena 100% released – 39,822

Total people in Arena 100% released – 239,893

Average number of people in Arena 100% released – 39,982

Arena Total Payers – 261,299

Arena payers average – 32,662

Total people in the Arena – 262,562

Average people in the Arena – 32,820

Total income in Arena 100% released – BRL 13,453,735.7

Average income in Arena 100% released – BRL 2,242,289.28

Total income in Arena – BRL 14,579,191.9

Average income in the Arena – BRL 1,822,398.9