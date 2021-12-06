Corinthians resurfaces after the draw and starts preparing for the last round of the 2021 Brazilian Nationals

After the tie against Grêmio last Sunday, Corinthians re-appeared at CT Joaquim Grava this Monday morning. Already qualified for the group stage of the Libertadores, Timão is getting ready to face Juventude.

As usual, the players who played for more than 45 minutes against Grêmio performed regenerative work with the physiotherapy team. The rest started warming up in Field 3 of CT Joaquim Grava.

Later, these same athletes performed a passing and ball possession activity in a small space. Sylvinho also organized a collective training with the players.

In transition with physical preparation, Colombian defensive midfielder Victor Cantillo participated in the first part of training with the group. Afterwards, the athlete did specific work with physical trainer Leandro da Silva.

Corinthians returns to CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday to continue the preparations for the duel against Juventude. The teams face off on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium. This Tuesday, the cast from Alvinegro trains in the afternoon.

