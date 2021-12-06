Corinthians starts a draw and leaves Grêmio close to the fall

Corinthians drew with Grêmio 1-1, at the end of today’s game (5), at Neo Química Arena, for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. The result leaves the team from Rio Grande do Sul even more threatened with relegation. Diego Souza scored for Grêmio and Renato Augusto, in a beautiful shot from outside the area, equaled for Corinthians.

With 40 points, Grêmio fans can, at most, add 43 points in the classification. The situation for the club from Rio Grande do Sul is delicate, as Juventude, Cuiabá and Bahia already have 43 points and are still playing in the round. Corinthians, on the other hand, is stationed in fourth place with 57 points.

Alvinegra team ends its participation in Brasileirão 2021 against Juventude, on Thursday (9), in Caxias do Sul. Tricolor will have its last match on the same day, but against champion Atlético-MG, in Porto Alegre.

It went well: Renato Augusto scores great

The game was heading for a Grêmio victory when Renato Augusto straightened his body and hit it from outside the area, scoring a nice goal to declare the tie.

Bad: Fábio Santos misses on goal

Fábio Santos failed in the Grêmio goal. The attempt to clear the cross, which was dominated in the chest by Diego Souza, ended up leaving the path to the goal open.

Diego Souza beats Cassio

Diego Souza beat Cassio. The center forward opened the scoring for Grêmio, beating the rival goalkeeper after a cross. The duel went back to a meeting in the trajectory of Corinthians champion of Libertadores. At the time, Diego defended Vasco. If on that occasion the goalkeeper shone, this time he went wrong and saw the ball pass under his body and enter.

The Corinthians game: Control, but no depth

Grêmio’s aggressive lines greatly harmed Corinthians’ game. There were still moments when the team exchanged passes between defensive midfielders and defenders without being able to penetrate. Mistakes occurred, even in dangerous places in the countryside. Effective offensive moments were rare for most of the match.

The Grêmio game: High scoring and pressure

Grêmio advanced its lines and repeated the offensive marking it had already proposed against São Paulo. In this way, he took the ball out of Corinthians and forced failures that led to good conclusions. Defensively, the team from Rio Grande do Sul also showed security during most of the game.

2007 echoes

Corinthians fans mobilized for the game. Special music, rockets near the hotel and Grêmio coffins reflected the echoes of 2007. It was Grêmio that, by tying at 1-1, downgraded Corinthians to Série B that year. The police, however, vetoed the entrance of the blue, white and black coffins in the Neo Química Arena. Still, some that appeared in photos and in the game broadcast.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 1 X 1 GRÊMIO

Date: 12/05/2021 (Sunday)

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Helpers: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sá

yellow cards: Kannemann, Rafinha, Pedro Geromel (GRE); Roger Guedes (COR);

goals: Diego Souza, from Grêmio, in the 40th minute of the first half; Renato Augusto, from Corinthians, in the 40th minute of the second half;

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Gabriel Pereira), Giuliano (Gustavo Mosquito), Renato Augusto, Willian (Luan) and Róger Guedes; Jo (Vitinho).

Technician: Sylvinho

GUILD

Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Vanderson), Kannemann, Geromel and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos (Sarará), Lucas Silva and Campaz (Villasanti); Jhonata Robert (Ruan), Ferreira and Diego Souza (Borja).

Technician: Vagner Mancini