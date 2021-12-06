Corinthians starts a draw, guarantees a direct spot to Libertadores and leaves Grêmio with his foot in Serie B

As in 2007, Corinthians and Grêmio faced each other this Sunday in a true decision, but this time with the Gauchos struggling with relegation. And as 14 years ago, the score at Neo Química Areba was tied 1-1.

in the table

The result in this 37th round of the Brazilian Championship guaranteed Timão a direct place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores da América. The team occupies fourth place, with 57 points.

Grêmio, on the other hand, is 18th, with 40 points, and could be relegated for the third time in its history, this Monday, if Cuiabá or Juventude only score points.

Summary

Sylvinho was able to count on his quartet formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian from the beginning. Xavier came in midway for Du to be moved to the side. All this because Gabriel and Fagner were suspended, and Cantillo injured.

But, in practice, Grêmio managed to be better in the first half. Less possession, but more incisive, creating danger. The Grêmio problem was linked to the nerves, well above the tone, with a lot of pressure, mainly towards refereeing.

In this scenario, the visitors went to half-time winning thanks to a goal by Diego Souza, who took advantage of Ferreira’s cross after Xavier faltered on the ball.

In the final stage, Sylvinho promoted substitutions that put Corinthians on top of Grêmio. The Tricolor held on with all its strength.

Even without much inspiration, Fiel exploded with a great goal from Renato Augusto, who hit a bomb in the angle, towards the end.

The goal was the start of a big party, with flags and confusion in the visiting sector.

The final whistle did not demote Grêmio, but left the situation practically irreversible. As for Timão, the vacancy for the group stage was confirmed with a round in advance.

And now?

Corinthians will end its participation in the Brasileirão in a duel against Juventude, in Serra Gaúcha, on Thursday, at 21:30.

On the same day and time, Grêmio will receive the champion Atlético-MG, at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre.

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 1 x 1 GRÊMIO

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Hour: 4:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ-Fifa)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (RJ-Fifa) and Daniel do Espirito Santo Parro (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Nunes de Sa (RJ)

yellow cards: Roger Guedes (COR); Kannemann, Rafinha, Geromel (GRE)

public and income: 43,980 payers / 44,187 total / R$ 2,517,739.00

GOALS

Corinthians: Renato Augusto, 40 minutes into the 2Q.

Guild: Diego Souza, 38 minutes into the 1Q.

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Xavier (Gabriel Pereira), Willian (Luan), Giuliano (Mosquito), Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes; Jo (Vitinho)

Technician: Sylvinho.

GUILD: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha (Ruan), Geromel, Kannemann and Diogo Barbosa; Thiago Santos (Sarará) and Lucas Silva; Jhonata Robert (Vanderson), Campaz (VillaSanti) and Ferreira; Diego Souza (Borja)

Technician: Vagner Mancini.