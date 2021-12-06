Countries pressure Taliban for deaths and disappearances in Afghanistan

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Countries pressure Taliban for deaths and disappearances in Afghanistan 7 Views

More than 20 countries, including the United States, are pressuring the Taliban over the deaths and disappearances of Afghan government officials, recorded since the group took power.

In a joint letter, the nations expressed deep concern over reports that the Taliban is kidnapping and murdering members of the security forces and officials of the previous government, before taking power.

More than 100 such cases have been registered so far, according to a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan have said the records represent serious human rights violations and have called on the Taliban to institute an amnesty for members of the previous administration.

View footage of the evacuation of US and allied forces from Afghanistan

  • 1 in 14

    American soldier takes care of child at one of the checkpoints at Kabul airport

    Credit: US Marine Corps/Sgt. Victor Mancilla/AP

  • two in 14

    US soldiers secure the Kabul Airport region in Afghanistan

    Credit: US Marine Corps/AP

  • 3 in 14

    Crowd waits outside the airport in Kabul

    Credit: , Afghanistan 25/08/2021 photo taken via social network. Twitter/DAVID_MARTINON via REUTERS

  • 4 in 14

    Hundreds of people are still trying to get into Kabul airport to leave Afghanistan

    Credit: Wali Sabawoon – 26.Aug.2021/AP

  • 5 in 14

    American soldiers outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

    Credit: AP/US Marin Corps

  • 6 in 14

    People leave Afghanistan through Kabul International Airport

    Credit: Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/US Marine Corps/Disclosure via REUTERS

  • 7 in 14

    Families evacuated from Afghanistan disembark at Washington Dulles International Airport, USA

    Credit: Jose Luis Magana – 25.Aug.2021/AP

  • 8 in 14

    Crowd displays its documents to US troops outside the airport in Kabul

    Credit: , Afghanistan 26/08/2021 REUTERS/Stringer

  • 9 in 14

    Afghan women arrive at airport in Washington

    Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

  • 10 in 14

    Hundreds of Afghans tried to board an American plane in desperate flight from the capital Kabul after Taliban invasion

    Credit:

  • 11 in 14

    German army also withdrew completely from Afghanistan

    Credit: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

  • 12 in 14

    US officer takes care of an Afghan baby during evacuation check

    Credit: Cpl. Davis Harris/US Marine Corps via AP

  • 13 in 14

    US and coalition flights removed 21,600 people from Kabul in 24 hours

    Credit: 2021 SATELLITE IMAGE MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

  • 14 in 14

    Hundreds of Americans and Afghans board a US Air Force C-17 plane at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport

    Credit: Sgt. Donald R. Allen – Aug.24.2021/US Air Force via AP

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Kiss nightclub: judge suggests break in session so that judges can watch the 2nd half of the game between Corinthians and Grêmio

The fifth day of hearing in the jury of the Kiss nightclub, in Porto Alegre, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved