Countries pressure Taliban for deaths and disappearances in Afghanistan

More than 20 countries, including the United States, are pressuring the Taliban over the deaths and disappearances of Afghan government officials, recorded since the group took power.

In a joint letter, the nations expressed deep concern over reports that the Taliban is kidnapping and murdering members of the security forces and officials of the previous government, before taking power.

More than 100 such cases have been registered so far, according to a report by the NGO Human Rights Watch.

Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan have said the records represent serious human rights violations and have called on the Taliban to institute an amnesty for members of the previous administration.

