Covid-19 in Japan: ‘I don’t see any glimmer of reopening the borders’ – 12/06/2021

At the entrance to the Arakurayama Sengen shrine high above Fujiyoshida, a city in the southeast of Yamanashi Prefecture, before facing 398 steps up the mountain, a sign anticipates that, until next spring, the complex’s most coveted observation platform will be closed. for works.

A collective financing fund raised 4 million yen (almost R$ 205,000) for a renovation to expand the small deck, built six years ago, and where photographs that print one of the most widespread scripts in Japan have been recorded since then. the world.

It is from there that visitors have a unique frame of imposing Mount Fuji with the Chureito peace memorial in the foreground on the right, both framed by a ‘sea’ of cherry or Japanese maple leaves between March and April , in November.

Image: Svetlana Gumerova/Unsplash

The deck space was tight and, with the new coronavirus pandemic, it was seen that it would be ‘sanitary incorrect’ to keep so many people crowded in the few square meters, as detailed in the warning.

Despite being frustrated in not getting the iconic photo, as well as other visitors who were also surprised that autumn Sunday, I considered that this is perhaps the best moment – in the worst scenario faced by tourism in the country – to carry out the required adaptations for the new reality.

Image: Amy Tran/Unsplash

The slow tourist recovery

Japan has been closed to international tourists since April 2020. So far I don’t see any flash of reopening the borders, especially now with the fear of new variants. In terms of number of visitors, data from the National Tourism Organization in the archipelago reveal the size of the impact that the pandemic has brought to the sector in the last two years.

From January to October 2019, Japan received 26.9 million tourists. In the same period of 2020, only four million entered the country and, with the maintenance of restrictions imposed by the government, only 213,000 passengers disembarked at Japanese airports in 2021, under strict quarantine rules.

Image: Zachariah Hagy/Unsplash

Faced with a catastrophic economic scenario, domestic tourism is beginning to show signs of (slow) recovery, investing in programs that offer the internal public discounts on tours, accommodation and gastronomy.

Last October, right after the cancellation of the second state of emergency, which limited restaurant hours and the number of people attending events — such as the Olympics — the population returned to travel. There were more than 32 million accommodations across the country — a number that forced the new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, to even consider a new budget to boost the sector.

Image: Redd/Unsplash

The return of domestic tourism

To boost tourism resumption, the Japanese government is rehearsing, for the beginning of next year, the return of the domestic tourism incentive program, ‘Go to Travel’, suspended at the end of 2020 before the increase in Covid-19 cases.

The campaign has been revised and will subsidize 30% of the cost of a night per person. The limit for the discount for accommodation will be 10,000 yen, almost R$500. The traveler will also receive 3,000 yen in shopping coupons and, other good news, will finally be able to transit between provinces — something that has been exhaustively asked to avoid, after cases of spread of the virus among tourists.

Image: Fahrul Azmi/Unsplash

When in effect in 2020, the campaign increased domestic consumption by 1.46 trillion yen between July and December. It was an online race to secure reservations amid fears of traveling to destinations like Tokyo and Osaka, two epicenters of contagion at that time.

To mitigate the risks of new infections and try to ensure the program’s final positive effect, the government intends to require for membership that travelers provide proof of vaccination or present a negative covid-19 test.

Uncertainty scenario with the new variant

However, since suspending the second state of emergency in late September until reaching 77% of the 126 million people vaccinated in November, Japan has seen a steep decline in infections and deaths from the new disease.

One of the most populous capitals in the world, Tokyo has had no more than 40 positive cases a day since mid-October. Of the 47 Japanese provinces, at least 20 do not register even new cases in weeks.

Image: Liam Burnett-Blue/Unsplash

But as the Land of the Rising Sun begins to breathe easier, the shadow of the spread of the new Ômicron variant, identified in South Africa, made the Japanese government cancel the entry of businessmen, students and interns, who until then were receiving special visa. Japanese and foreign residents returning from 27 countries and territories must now spend three to 10 days of the quarantine period at a government-designated facility.

As of December 1, Japan had only two notifications of passengers who entered the country and were confirmed with the new variant of the coronavirus: a diplomat from Namibia and another passenger from Peru.

Image: Marcel Ardivan/Unsplash

Setting the stage for future visitors

Even without accessing the famous shrine deck in Fujiyoshida, having known the magnificent region of the Five Lakes, at the foot of Mount Fuji, was the opportunity to witness how Yamanashi Province has managed to secure its borders and leave the 810,000 inhabitants without the presence of the coronavirus for a long time.

Around the famous Lake Kawaguchi, after a two-year hiatus, the Mount Fuji Marathon brought together, that Sunday, around five thousand runners for a race that condemned the resumption of major events in the region.

Image: Steven Diaz/Unsplash

Most of the restaurants, hotels and museums surrounding the lake were also busy, and tourists were informed right at the door of the establishments that this was a place certified by the government to meet disease prevention measures. Since May 2020, Japanese authorities have accredited commercial establishments throughout the province with the Green Zone seal (Green Area), following strict requirements that must be met by the entrepreneur.

With different names and appeals, the implementation of basic guidelines to fight the pandemic in all provinces, linked to the lifestyle of the Japanese people (who at no time neglected the already recurrent use of masks), the country is starting to enjoy doses of deserved freedom, also generously preparing safe ground for its future visitors.