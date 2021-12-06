A 57-year-old man from Biella, northern Italy, tried to use a fake arm to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The farce was discovered by the nurse who went to apply the immunizing agent to the patient.

The faker tried to defraud the vaccination to secure the vaccination passport without having to take the vaccine. In Italy there are some restriction rules that require the population to present proof of vaccination.

As soon as the nurse responsible for the application noticed the lie, the man advised her to continue with the application of the immunizing agent, pretending that nothing was happening. Realizing that he would not receive the vaccine in the false arm, the man fled the scene.

The nurse reported the case to the police. The faker’s identity was not released for security. “I immediately realized that something wasn’t right, I was very shocked. We are professionals, but something as fanciful as this has never happened to me before”, said nurse Filippa Bua to the newspaper La Reppublica.

Covid-19: Italian uses fake arm to bypass vaccination. Image: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/ABr

Babies receive Covid-19 vaccine by mistake and are hospitalized

By mistake, a Basic Health Unit (UBS) in Sorocaba, interior of São Paulo, applied the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 in two babies aged two and four months. The children showed strong reactions to the immunizing agent and needed to be hospitalized.

Instead of the Covid-19 vaccine, babies should have had the pentavalent vaccine, which works against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B and against the bacteria haemophilus influenza type b.

Per Pfizer’s recommendations, the two babies were hospitalized last Thursday (2). The pharmacist indicated that children should be under observation for seven days with electro and echocardiography, in addition to blood collection every 48 hours.

