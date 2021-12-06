Criciúma’s bet hits the corner and takes more than BRL 75 thousand in the Mega-Sena

A ticket from Criciúma hit five numbers on the Mega-Sena and earned more than R$75,000. The draw for the 2,434 contest, held on the night of this Saturday, the 4th, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners for the main prize, which is now accumulated at R$37 million. The dozens drawn are: 01 – 02 – 14 – 28 – 40 -51.

Also in Santa Catarina, a bet by Itajaí also won the corner, which had 37 winning bets across the country. The court had 3,663 bets and each one will receive R$ 1092.50. In Criciúma there were five winners on the court, while Tubarão had two. Araranguá, Braço do Norte, Capivari de Baixo, Içara, Jaguaruna and São Ludgero had one.

The next contest (2,435) will be held on Wednesday, the 7th. Bets can be placed up to 7 pm on the day of the draw, at lottery outlets accredited by Caixa, across the country or online. The single ticket, with six numbers dialed, costs R$4.50.

Mega of the Turn

Games for the Mega da Virada, special contest on the last day of the year, can now be registered. The 13th edition of Mega da Virada has an estimated prize of R$ 350 million, the largest in Lottery history, and it does not accumulate.

Bets must be placed with a specific Mega da Virada wheel at any lottery in the country, through Internet Banking, Loterias Caixa or Lotteries cashier portal.