Cruise order is approved, and SAF CNPJ is registered – Rádio Itatiaia

The Cruzeiro Corporation is a reality. The new National Register of Legal Entities (CNPJ) linked to the club was registered this Monday (6).

THE Itatiaia had access to the document that proves the registration, which now leaves activated the “Cruzeiro Esporte Clube – Sociedade Anônima do Futebol”.

With the registration of SAF Cruzeiro completed, the club will now be able to register all new contracts with the CNPJ created this Monday. Therefore, all athletes contracted for 2022 and those who remain for the next year will have their links registered with the SAF.

The request for registration of the new CNPJ was made by the directors of Cruzeiro on November 30th. A week later, the club had its request granted.

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Deliberative Council of Cruzeiro, as announced by Itatiaia, will vote to change article 5 of chapter 1 of the club’s bylaws, which deals with business control in the association. This change will happen so that Fox can make the possibility of future investors more flexible and have a higher percentage of the shares of the future Cruzeiro Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. Currently, the club can transfer 49% of its shares to investors, which in the eyes of specialists makes the arrival of partners impossible.

The meeting is scheduled for December 17th. President Sérgio Santos Rodrigues was responsible for convening the extraordinary general meeting to consider the issue.

“The purpose of the Meeting is to amend the Bylaws, considering the need to adapt the equity interest of Cruzeiro Esporte Clube to the reality of the market, as well as the percentage reserve of at least 10% (ten percent) of the voting share capital or total share capital, in order to ensure the Club’s power to veto sensitive issues of Sociedade Anônima de Futebol Cruzeiro, as provided for in article 2, paragraph 3, of Law No. 14,193 (which institutes the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol )”, says part of the notice.

