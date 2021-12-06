Cruzeiro President apologizes for the year | cruise

O president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, the target of harsh criticism from the crowd, published an interview on the club’s official YouTube channel. And during the speech, the president made a balance of the year 2021, which fell short of what the fans expected. Cruzeiro was eliminated by Juazeirense in the Copa do Brasil and did not get access to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

“Sorry for not having achieved the goal we wanted. If you are sad, have no doubt that I am too. We all suffered. Our board suffered for not having achieved this goal, but rest assured that we worked tirelessly every days to overcome these difficulties,” said the club president.

SSR, as he is known by the fans, also spoke about planning for 2022. In the manager’s view, the strength of the fans will be extremely important for the club to be able to return to the Series. And that’s why he thinks about putting popular price on Mineirão game tickets.

“The strength of the fans at the stadium is much more sporting than financial at the moment. That’s a promise I also make. We want at least 20, 25, sometimes even 30,000 tickets per game to be at a popular price because we understand that the support of the fans is fundamental. Our department is already thinking about how to put it,” stated Sérgio Santos Rodrigues.

Planning for 2022

With Maicon, ex-São Paulo defender, as the only signing announced, Cruzeiro works behind the scenes planning for 2022. The club is interested in a striker. Germán Cano, from Vasco, and Edu, from Brusque, are popular names. Who will lead the team next year will be coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

“It was fundamental to start planning. In fact, we have already started since November for a championship that will start on January 26,” said Sérgio Santos Rodrigues about the start of the Minas Gerais Championship.