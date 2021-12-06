Cryptocurrency brokerage gets hacked and loses $200 million in shitcoins

The global cryptocurrency broker Bitmart confirmed this Sunday morning (5th) that two of its online wallets were hacked for an approximate value of US$ 200 million. As a result, the platform suspended the withdrawal function until a concrete analysis of what happened is completed.

According to the company statement, the affected wallets were an online (hot wallet) with ETH and another configured for the decentralized exchange Binance Smart Chain. “All our other wallets are safe and unharmed”, says the text, which in the end asks its users to understand.

Among the stolen cryptocurrencies are Shiba Inu, Safemoon, Floki, Gala, Akita, among many others (see list below).

“During this period, we will do our best to maintain transparency and we appreciate your support,” added the brokerage based in the Cayman Islands.

Despite the recent release, the hack was first reported on by Bitmart late Saturday night by company founder and CEO Sheldon Xia and reinforced across the platform at dawn. “We have identified a large-scale security breach and are now conducting a full security review and will strive to maintain transparency.”

As late as Saturday night, the incident was made public on social media and news sites began to spread the information.

According to Coindesk at the time, after a tweet from the blockchain analysis platform peckshield, one of Bitmart’s wallet addresses showed constant flows from several “whole” assets to one another, address currently specified on Etherscan as the “Bitmart Hacker”,

Below is a list of all stolen coins:

