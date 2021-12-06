Cyclist killed by player Ramon was working as a delivery boy when he was run over; athlete says he will support his family | Rio de Janeiro

The app deliverer Jonatas Davi dos Santos, 30 years old, who died after being run over by Ramon, Flamengo’s side, last Saturday (4), in Barra da Tijuca, was working at the time of the accident. The body of Jonatas Davi dos Santos, 30, will be buried this Monday morning (6) at Bongaba Cemetery, in Magé, at 10 am.
In testimony, Ramon stated that he was surprised by the cyclist, who crossed the lane as he was passing. The player called for help and the victim received care, but he did not resist the injuries and has already arrived dead at Hospital Lourenço Jorge.
Ramon sought out the Civil Police, gave a statement and was released. The case was registered as involuntary manslaughter caused by being run over.
According to police, he showed no signs of drunkenness.
The accident occurred around 10,500 Avenida das Américas. Firefighters were called at 8:35 pm.
Car of Flamengo Ramon player, who was involved in an accident in Barra — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
In a note, Ramon said that he regrets what happened and collaborates with the investigations and that he seeks strength to help, in whatever way necessary, the victim’s family.
According to the GE, the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim regretted what happened.
“Of course, we are very sad. We don’t even know under what conditions or what happened, due to the limited information. He is an exemplary athlete, with exemplary behavior. In situations like this, it is obvious that we will provide full support,” he said.