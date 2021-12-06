Dayane confesses to Rico’s ‘poop in boots’ plan · TV News

Dayane Mello confessed that she considered doing more than “just” cutting Rico’s jacket in A Fazenda 13. During her appearance in Hora do Faro’s A Fazenda: A Última Chance, the model was asked by Rodrigo Faro about what she wanted. say when he said he “would do worse” than destroy the pawn’s clothing.

“I was going to cut other clothes off of his. I was going to, I don’t know, put poop inside his boots. I was going to do a lot of other things, I was really angry. He was mentally destabilizing me. By the time I was fine and happy, he couldn’t see me happy,” explained the model this Sunday (5).

At the same time, Dayane said that she regretted the attitude and that, within the reality show, she even worried about the possibility of harming her. “I spent three days thinking about it,” he emphasized.

She also said that she believes Rico didn’t just freak out after the jacket episode because of a strategy. “It was very strange. He’s not stupid, he knows what he’s doing,” he stressed.

After Tati leaves [Quebra Barraco] in a dynamic, he [Rico] began to humiliate her. I knew at any moment my choice could go against him, and in this damn game he plays with the people in there, it could backfire on me. I think at that moment I wanted to dissociate myself from Rico in order to find me. I was feeling very influenced by everything he said.

accusation of racism

The model also commented on a speech that made her be accused of racism outside the reality of Record. At one point, Dayane said she can’t sunbathe because brands don’t like brunettes and prefer a white beauty because it’s “more elegant”, which generated a wave of indignation on social media.

The former Big Brother Italy defended herself and said that that is not her opinion, but a positioning that she observes in the market. “It had nothing to do with skin color, I’m a model and I follow a trend. When it’s winter, I have to have darker hair and I can’t get too much sun and whiter skin. I was talking about myself. , not about racism. I had black boyfriends, I was never racist in my life,” he declared.

