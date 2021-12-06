Defender wears Leão with Remo shirt and sends a message | Sport Para | Online Diary

Who doesn’t know the famous story of Albertinho, who wore Paysandu’s shirt at the Leão statue in the middle of Baenão? A controversial attitude of Paraense football that entered history as one of the greatest provocations ever made.

ALBERTINHO

Imagine a player from your main rival wearing the biggest symbol of your club with the opponent’s shirt. That’s what Paysandu forward Albertinho did in 2001, in a Papão game against Tuna Luso at Baenão stadium.

The game was tied until Albertinho scored Papão’s first goal and ran to the Lion’s monument, putting his bicolor shirt on the statue, making the attacker become a myth for Paysandu’s fans.

Today the scene is still remembered. And after 20 years of the feat, on Saturday (4), after the Azulina victory, guaranteeing a spot in the Copa Verde final, defender Fredson went to the mascot and put the Lion’s shirt on him, and quoted “not here!”

Last Wednesday (1), after the first game at Curuzu, he showed Remo’s shirt to the two-color fans. At baenão, the symbolic gesture raised the spirits of fans and will be remembered by the Blue Phenomenon.

Remo and Vila Nova play the first game of the Copa Verde final at the Onésio Brasileiro Alvarenga Stadium, known as Oba, in Goiânia. The departure takes place at 20h. The return is scheduled for Sunday, the 12th, at 5 pm, at the Estádio Evandro Almeida, known as Baenão, in Belém.