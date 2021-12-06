Defender’s Report Shows Nearly 10,000 Inquiries Have Been Opened About Child and Adolescent Deaths in 21 Years | Rio de Janeiro

A report by the Public Defender of the State of Rio de Janeiro shows that almost ten thousand inquiries have been opened about the deaths of children and adolescents in the last 21 years in Rio de Janeiro. Almost 80% are for intentional crimes, when there is the intention to kill.

Of 9,542 cases of homicides of persons aged between 0 and 17 years whose investigations are open, 79.5% of them (7,585) are intentional crimes and 20.5% (1957) are guilty. The city of Rio concentrates 34.5% of all cases (3,298).

The average waiting time for the completion of surveys is eight years and three months. The study was based on information from the Civil Police and the Public Security Institute (ISP).

“The most dramatic is the feeling of impunity. We have inquiries that have been open for 21 years. These are families that don’t have answers about what happened to their children. It is important to prioritize the investigation. Issues related to children and adolescents must be a priority for all government bodies that work to protect these people,” said Carolina Haber, Director of Access to Justice research at the Public Defender’s Office.

Among the intentional crimes committed against children and adolescents between 2000 and 2021, the most representative ones are the homicides caused by firearms, which correspond to 50% of the total.

Murders related to police activity account for 8.5% of the total.

In the age group from 0 to 4 years old, the crime that most affects the age group is unspecified manslaughter, with 389 occurrences, followed by unspecified intentional homicide, which is equivalent to 106 cases.

Children aged 5 to 9 years are mainly affected by criminal offenses related to traffic, with 106 cases, followed by attempted murder resulting from a firearm projectile, with 83 occurrences.

The age group from 10 to 11 years is equally affected by involuntary crimes related to traffic and attempted murder resulting from a firearm projectile, both with 68 occurrences. The two crimes are followed by homicides with firearms, with 67 cases.

Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years are marked by the occurrence of intentional homicides as a result of firearm projectiles in consummate form (3,056) and attempted (1,308), closely followed by unspecified intentional homicide in consummated form (672) and tried (737).

According to the study, homicides related to police activity are quite expressive among teenagers. While 10.4% of crimes related to this age group are from this group, the correspondence is less than 1% for the other age groups.